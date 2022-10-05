Name: Marissa Malosh
Name: Marissa Malosh
School: South Fayette
Class: Senior
Sport: Golf
Malosh’s week: The South Fayette senior won her second consecutive WPIAL Class 3A golf title.
Malosh shot 77-75-182 to win the title by two strokes over Lihini Ranaweera of Seneca Valley. The tournament was split over two weeks, one round per week. Malosh shot 75 last week at Youghiogheny Country Club to medal in the first round and 77 Tuesday at Valley Brook Country Club to medal there and win the title.
“It wasn’t my best day, but I’m glad to finish where I did,” said Malosh of her second round on the 5,500-yard, par-72 Valley Brook Country Club course.
“I was starting to get tired (on the second nine), but I just wanted to keep it going, take my deep breaths, just know what I needed to do, and keep it going,” said Malosh. “From where the bunkers were located, I really had to worry about my tee shots. You had to hit it straight and that’s what I tried to do.”
Winning the WPIAL title again should provide confidence when she tees off in the PIAA Championships, which takes place Oct. 17 and 18 at the Penn State Blue & White Course.
“Last year, I finished 15th or 16th (in the state tournament),” Malosh said. “I had one of the weirdest things happen to me on the last hole. I got my ball lodged in a root. I had to take an unplayable.
“I do think I’m a better player than last year. I have to play better than I did today.”
Potpourri: Malosh has cut her list of colleges to these: Tampa, Penn State, Jacksonville and Coastal Carolina.
“I’m definitely going to make a decision soon,” said Malosh.
Malosh was originally a basketball player but also dabbled in softball and volleyball. She stopped playing basketball as a freshman to concentrate on golf.
One of her golf coaches is Missie Bertiotti, who had a 13-year stay on the LPGA Tour.
“We’ve been working together for four or five years,” Malosh said.
Another coach is Mike Bender, who is PGA Tour member Zach Johnson’s coach. He runs the Mike Bender Golf Academy in Lake Mary, Fla.
Malosh, when she wants to get away from golf, reads a lot and tries teaching herself the piano.
Compiled by Joe Tuscano
