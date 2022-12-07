Name: Luke Dunlap
School: South Fayette
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.Subscribe
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.Subscribe Login
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Name: Luke Dunlap
School: South Fayette
Sport: Wrestling
Class: Sophomore
Dunlap’s week: The top-seeded 145-pounder from South Fayette sophomore won his second straight title at the Chartiers-Houston Invitational Tournament on Saturday.
Dunlap opened the tournament with pin in two minutes of Legend Wilkinson of Butler and followed that with a pin in 1:06 of A.J. McGarrity in the semifinals. Dunlap then pinned Tyler Debnar of Beth-Center in 2:51 to earn a trip to the finals.
In the finals, all the scoring was done in the first period of a 2-1 win over unseeded Rook Smith, a freshman from Montour.
Weighty issues: Dunlap drew inspiration for the beginning of this season from the painful end of last year’s postseason. Dunlap could not participate because he missed weight at 115-pounds by a pound.
“It was pretty upsetting,” said Dunlap. “I tried to cut too much. It like broke my career. I worked my butt off getting ready for this year. It’s tough cutting weight. That’s why I stopped.”
South Fayette head coach Rich Chaussard said Dunlap grew into his 145-pound weight class. He is going to leave him there for now, maybe dropping to 139 by the postseason but not more than that.
“It was disappointing for all of us when he couldn’t wrestle in the postseason, moreso for him,” Chaussard said. “We discussed that about settling into a weight where he feels comfortable and stays there.”
Dunlap said winning the second title was much more satisfying than winning the first.
“I had to fight harder for this one, use my skills more on top and bottom,” he said.
Chaussard said this was a special win, mostly because of his riding skills.
“He can ride,” Chaussard said, “But he’s good in all positions.”
Potpourri: Dunlap is an avid hunter, downing a 6-point buck this season. He’s also a pretty good fisherman, landing a 10-pound steelhead from the waters of Ohio.
Dunlap is also a good golfer.
“My golf game is pretty good,” said Dunlap. “I usually shoot 4-over when I play. I’m not on the golf team but I think I’ll try out next season. I play a lot.”
Compiled by Joe Tuscano
Assistant Sports Editor
Joe Tuscano has been with the Observer-Reporter since 1980. He has covered all sports for the newspaper, including the Steelers, Pirates, Pitt football, local college football and wrestling.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.