Name: Abbey Girman
School: South Fayette
Class: Senior
Sport: Softball
Girman’s week: The left fielder for South Fayette cracked four home runs. She hit three homers in a 12-7 victory over Moon that secured a playoff berth in Section 4 of Class 5A.
The next day, Girman hit another home run in an 8-6 loss to Chartiers Valley. She finished the game going 2-for-4.
“I’ve never hit three home runs in a game before,” said Girman. “I hit two home runs in a game over the summer.”
Interestingly, the Moon game was played at Peters Township because the field at South Fayette was unplayable because of recent rains that pelted the region.
Girman, who has been playing fastpitch softball since the age of 12 and slow pitch up to that age, has been a three-year starter in left field for the Lions. She did play third base as a freshman.
“She’s hard-working and determined,” said South Fayette head coach Olet Stasko. “She has a relaxed personality that helps everyone stay calm under pressure and that’s nice to have.”
Girman, who will attend Gannon University next fall and major in exercise science and physical therapy, is hitting .333 over 17 games. She hopes to someday return to her alma mater and help athletes recover from injuries,
A full slate: Not only is Girman an outstanding softball player but she was a member of the school’s swimming team, competing in the sprint events and short relays for the past four years.
She tried the butterfly but found it too taxing.
“I was really into the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle.” said Girman, who swam at the WPIAL Championships all four years. “I gave it up to concentrate on softball.”
Girman likes to hang out with her fellow students, go shopping and do fun things with her friends.
She is a reader and nothing relaxes her more than cozying up to a nice book during her annual vacation too Hilton Head, S.C.
“I’m all over the board about what I read,” said Girman. “I’m into young adult.”
Her favorite writer is Colleen Hoover and her favorite book of Hoover’s is, “It Ends With Us.”
“I got (the reading bug) from my dad,” said Girman. “There were a couple years where I was on and off. There would be a couple months where I would read. I read a lot in the summer.”
Compiled by Joe Tuscano