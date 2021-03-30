McDONALD – Western Pennsylvania high school sports fans who don’t know the name Chase Krewson might know it soon.
The South Fayette sophomore, who lost his freshman season to the COVID-19 pandemic, only has three varsity games under his belt, all within the past week. Yet, he’s already committed to play baseball at Notre Dame, and has been since December of 2019.
Yes, that Notre Dame.
Krewson’s performance at US Elite Baseball is how he caught the eye of the Golden Domers.
“Through the tournaments I played in in the summer, I was able to be recruited by them,” Krewson said. “Going to South Bend for a camp for baseball, I really enjoyed my experience there, and everything worked out from there.”
Like many high school players, Krewson can hit and pitch at a high level. He is the Lions’ No. 3 hitter and a capable southpaw on the mound. South Fayette coach Ken Morgan said that, to this point, hitting is Krewson’s forte.
That might end up being the case over the next three years, but it was the opposite Tuesday afternoon. Krewson didn’t do much with the bat against Trinity, going 0-2 with a walk. On the mound, however, he pitched a two-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts in his first varsity outing. South Fayette rode the sophomore’s arm, and the team’s timely hitting to beat Trinity 2-0 in a non-section matchup.
With Trinity’s Forrest Havanis dealing on the other side, Krewson needed to shine for the Lions to improve to 3-0.
“It’s been really awesome to watch his involvement as a pitcher and an outfielder and a hitter,” Morgan said. “His understanding of the game and the way he wants to work batters, just his approach in general. He’s definitely an asset, he’s huge on the mound, huge in our lineup. We’re lucky to have him.”
Neither team scored until the Lions broke through in the bottom of the sixth, but both offenses had chances.
After going down 1-2-3 to start the late afternoon, the Hillers (1-2) threatened in the second. Brent Kurtz walked, and Brandon Robaugh singled, putting runners on first and second with nobody out and Zach McClenathan coming up. McClenathan lined out to shortstop Mike DiMartini, who flipped to second baseman AJ Bryan, doubling off Kurtz. A two-on, no-out situation turned into two outs and a man on first. Krewson then struck out Ben Hardy to get out of the inning without any damage.
“I think that was a big momentum shifter for us,” Krewson said. “That really got our team going.”
South Fayette posed a threat in its half of the third. With the top of the order due up, leadoff man Ryan McGuire singled and stole second. AJ Bryan then appeared to bring McGuire home with a single to left field, but McGuire slipped between third and home.
Things still looked bright for the Lions, with runners at the corners, nobody out and Krewson coming up. Krewson struck out, however, and Havanis got Tristan Bedillion to ground out and DiMartini to pop up, ending the threat.
Krewson didn’t allow a baserunner between the second and seventh innings, setting down 15 straight. Havanis didn’t budge, however, retiring nine in a row starting with his opposite in the third. Something had to give, and in the bottom of the sixth, it did.
Krewson worked a leadoff walk. With Bedillion batting, Krewson put himself in scoring position by stealing second.
Bedillion then hit a ground ball to short, and initially was called out. After a brief umpires meeting, however, it was determined that the first basemans foot came off the bag, putting Trinity in another first and third, nobody out jam.
This time, South Fayette pounced.
Bedillion stole second and DiMartini brought him and Krewson home with a two-run single.
“We try to make an emphasis to cause chaos and havoc on the bases,” Morgan said. “I think it paid off for us later in the game.”
The two runs were more than enough for the young lefty. Krewson allowed a single to Havanis with one out in the seventh but got the last two Hillers he needed for his first win, first complete game and first shutout.
Havanis pitched a complete game as well, in a performance that would have been good enough to win on most days. In his first start of 2021, he went six innings, gave up two runs on four hits and walked only two. Hillers coach Shawn Allen didn’t have much of a choice in letting Havanis go the distance.
“His last pitch was right at 100,” Allen said. “So he couldn’t have faced another batter.”
The Hillers’ next scheduled game isn’t until next Tuesday when they open section play at Bethel Park.
Whether South Fayette’s next game is played Thursday or later, it will give Krewson another chance to stand out.
“More than a baseball player, he’s a wonderful young man,” Morgan said. “As much as I love the game, it’s quality guys like him that really bring the program together.”