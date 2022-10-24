Maybe Trinity should ask Miley Cyrus to one of the Hillers’ volleyball matches.
Updated: October 25, 2022 @ 12:55 am
Maybe Trinity should ask Miley Cyrus to one of the Hillers’ volleyball matches.
The Hillers rocked off to her song, “Party In The USA.”
A head coach couldn’t ask for a more relaxing tonic. After the song, played during a timeout, Trinity put the finishing touches on a 25-8 victory in the first set that led to a shutout of Ringgold, 3-0, in the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs Monday night at Hiller Hall.
The win, Trinity’s ninth in 13 matches, advances the Hilllers to Wednesday’s Class 3A first round against sixth-seeded Mars.
“Coach (Kathy) McConnell-Miller is our DJ at the games, and she plays songs the girls enjoy,” said Trinity volleyball coach Erin Helmkamp. “It does keep them loose and they play better when they are loose.
The scores prove her point as Trinity won, 25-8, 25-13 and 25-12.
“When I’m relaxed, I’m a better vollleyball player,” said Trinity’s Maddy Roberts. “I thought we played really well. We played together as a team. When you’re relaxed, you play a better game.”
Sydney Allen had five aces and 10 digs, Natalie Hartmann had five aces, Rayne Elling had 12 kills, Roberts had 3 blocks, 7 kills, 7 digs, and 18 assists and Sarah Hartman had 9 digs.
Ringgold was making its first postseason appearance in Adam Thomas’ six-year coaching career.
“I was a little surprised at how Trinity came out because our strong suit has been defense and serve-receive,” Thomas said. “I think that got in our heads a little bit. We haven’t been here in years and I told the team how proud I was of them. But we had more to give and I think that’s what frustrated them.”
Ringgold, which finished third in Section 3, ended the season with a 7-8 record.
Waynesburg’s season came to an end in a three-set loss to Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in a Class 2A first-round match.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart opened the first set with a 25-16 victory. The Chargers pulled away a the end, outscoring the Raiders, 10-3.
That sparked the Raiders at the start of the second set, building a 5-1 lead. But OLSH battled back, scoring six of the next nine points to trail 7-6.
OLSH went on a 5-point run to take a 15-11 lead, it would hold to the end of the set, 25-20.
OLSH put the third set, and consequently the match, out of reach with an 8-0 run, sparked by the serving of Rylee Hanlon. OLSH managed to macth Waynesburg point for point to win the set, 25-15, and the match, 3-0.
“It seems like everytime we play, it’s like a new set.” said OLSH head coach Mike McDonald. “Every set is brand new and you don’t know what you’re getting. I’d like to see us buildon this.”
“Their strongest part of their game is their serve-receive, which they proved today,” said Waynesburg head coach Dan Higinbotham.
Higinbotham was at a loss to explain the slow start to the third set.
“I wish I had an answer for you,” said Higinbotham. “We couldn’t do anything with it when we did get it. I have a couple players who are inexperienced at center.”
OLSH, which tied Hopewell for the fourth and final playoff spot out of Section 4 in Class AA, moves on to play top-seeded Freeport Saturday at a time and location to be determined.
Waynesburg finished the season with a 11-6 record and a fourth-place finish in Section 3 of Class 2 A.
For Waynesburg, Sarah Stephenson had 12 kills, 10 digs and two aces.
Assistant Sports Editor
Joe Tuscano has been with the Observer-Reporter since 1980. He has covered all sports for the newspaper, including the Steelers, Pirates, Pitt football, local college football and wrestling.
