Name: Ryan Pajak
School: Ringgold
Class: Junior
Sport: Track
Pajak’s week: Pajak won the 3,200-meter run in a time of 8:58.89 at the Butler Invitational. It is the festest time in the state to date.
He ran his first mile in 4:28. Pajak was never in any danger of not winning the race, as he was 10 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Dale Hall of Hampton.
“I was pleased with the victory but disappointed that Drew Griffith couldn’t run,” Pajak said. “He is a very tough runner and always pushes me. I know I have a lot of work to do.”
Griffith, a junior, competes for Butler, and like Pajak, is one of the top distance runners in the state.
Ringgold coach Jen McMichael has the privilege of working with Pajak every day, which sometimes includes following him in her car to help set his pace during workouts.
“The discipline is incredible,” McMichael said. “He is an amazing and rare talent, but also coachable with a strong work ethic. He takes a holistic approach to his training and maintains his nutrition. He also has a 4.2 GPA, which makes him the whole package.”
McMichael added that Pajak will go out and run on his own when she assigns workouts.
Ready for the big boys: Pajak will compete Friday against some of the top runners in the country during the mile run at historic Franklin Field in Philadelphia as part of the Penn Relays.
The Penn Relays are the oldest and largest track and field competition in the United States. The event not only features high school athletes, but all divisions, including college and professional.
Pajak is ranked seventh in the field, but is ready for the tough competition.
“I am definitely excited to run at Franklin Field, which is like a coliseum,” Pajak said. “I am looking forward to competing against some of the best milers in the country.”
McMichael said the goal for Pajak at Penn Relays is to finish under 4:10.
“He has an indoor PR (personal record) of 4:13 in the 1600, so with the competition, I believe he has a good chance to go under 4:10,” McMichael said. “This is a tremendous opportunity for him, and he definitely deserves it.”
Pajak has a school record in the 800 of 1:56.2. He plans to compete at the 1,600 and 3,200 in the postseason races, and will focus to the 3200 at nationals.
“My goal is to peak at states,” Pajak said. “I want to win the 1,600 and 3,200 at states.”
Off to college: Pajak plans on continuing his academic and athletic careers in college. He hasn’t made a decision yet.
“I want to go to an ACC school, so I have to keep my grades up,” Pajak said. “I have to weigh everything out before I make my decision, but I also want to continue my running career at whatever school I choose. I am leaning towards late fall when I make my decision.”
He’s a baller: Pajak played basketball for the Rams as a freshman and sophomore before deciding to dedicate his athletic focus to running. Big shock: He didn’t get tired in the fourth quarter or overtime.
“I enjoy playing basketball and I still play pickup games,” Pajak said. “Running helped with my stamina in basketball, that’s for sure.”
Compiled by Jonathan Guth
