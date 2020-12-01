When Gene Wilson was hired to replace legendary coach Phil Pergola and to take over the Ringgold High School boys basketball program this season, he wanted to hit the ground running.
It was necessary considering Wilson had been hired in October, but the running came to a screeching halt when the school district announced all activities were put on hold until Dec. 7 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We only had a couple of days together as my hire was really late,” Wilson said. “It was six or seven days, including open gyms.
“However, we are communicating daily. I would never cross any boundaries, but we are communicating through group chats.”
Wilson had a stellar playing career at Wilkinsburg as he graduated as its all-time leading scorer before becoming a 1,000-point scorer at Pitt-Johnstown.
This will be Wilson’s ninth year as a varsity head coach as he led his alma mater for four years, Westinghouse for two and Baldwin the last two.
Wilson brings energy and enthusiasm to the Rams, and his passion oozed from his body language as he spoke.
“I want to create a fire in the program so there is self-sustainability,” he said. “My main goal is to tap into the feeder programs and to establish a vision and system. I am really excited to get going.”
Wilson went further into detail about how the Rams are proceeding until being allowed to reconvene on the court.
“The little bit we were together, a lot of the evaluating was working on skillset and implementing what we want to be known for,” he said. “The guys have been working out on their own, taking quizzes on specific things we have gone through and they have to tell me what they are supposed to do in certain situations.
“Everyone sees it and it helps in a holistic approach.”
Wilson said the team has shown a high level of attention since he has been hired.
“They want to work and learn,” he said. “From a coach’s perspective, this is a dream.
“I am detail-oriented, want to work on weaknesses and perfect strengths and the guys are embracing it.”
The team returns only one starter from last season, senior Demetrius “Meech” Butler, and Wilson would not label Butler with a specific position.
“I like to have players, or mold players, where they are good at everything,” Wilson said. “Meech is interchangeable and we want more guys to be the same.”
Wilson wants the Rams to play aggressively and with an uptempo style. Butler’s skills and athleticism will fit right in.
Butler can handle the ball, but it doesn’t mean that he will be the primary ballhandler as Wilson wants numerous players to be able to bring the ball up the floor.
Three others whom he sees being able to handle those duties, as well as put the ball in the hoop, are senior Cam Halushka and juniors Deondre Dotson and Nick Peccon.
Wilson hopes that another guard, junior Marco Dibendetto, will add some offensive options.
“Those guys seem to be able to put the ball in the hoop,” Wilson said.
A pair of sophomores, 6-6 Jake Pehowic and ambidextrous Bobby Taylor, will lead the way in the frontcourt.
“I am looking for big things from Jake,” Wilson said. “Bobby is gifted and can use both hands really well close to the basket.”
While Wilson is looking for other players to step up and fill key roles, he said the coaching staff will work tirelessly to improve the team.
“The kids will get a high level of education, they will be prepared for situational basketball and they will compete each and every second of every game,” he said. “We are young and inexperienced, but we will work hard and improve.”
With Wilson being familiar with some of the teams in Class 5A Section 1 from his days at Baldwin, he thinks defending WPIAL champion Laurel Highlands is the team to beat.
“I think they are the cream of the crop,” he said. “I am familiar with Connellsville and Thomas Jefferson and we are going to have some challenging games.
“However, I come with the mentality that anything can happen and we will give it our all.”
Despite a tough schedule, Wilson has a positive outlook.
“I have a win-now mentality, but we do have to take everything into consideration,” he said.
Albert Gallatin and West Mifflin are the other teams in the section.