WEST MIFFLIN — Rich Fix did a little of everything for West Mifflin in the Titans' 48-8 win over Ringgold on Friday night.
Fix opened the scoring with a 57-yard run, and later in the first half he returned a punt 64 yards for a score.
Fix also had a big night catching the football as he had a pair of 19-yard TD receptions from Jo Fleming.
The lone TD for Ringgold (0-4) came in the fourth quarter on a 44-yard run.
