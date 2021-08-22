By Bill Hughes
The Ringgold Rams have won only six games over the last four seasons but there is a different vibe this year, says third-year head coach Darwin Manges.
“We are excited because we enter with our first senior class and we have shown great strides,” said Manges. “Our senior class of nine players will make an impact.”
A big key has been how the team has grown stronger in the weight room, and this could lead to success.
“We have playmakers in our 1,000-pound club or 1,200-pound club,” Manges said of combining the max weights of squats, deadlifts and bench press. “Our linemen took second at the Pitt Big Man Challenge, trailing only Massillon (OH) High School.”
With the gains in the weight room, senior leadership and talented young players, Manges is excited about the Rams’ potential for improvement.
“We have some great supporting underclassmen, but you can’t substitute game experience,” he said. “We would have liked to see more of a JV schedule last year, but we are who we are.”
The Rams return eight offensive starters and nine on the defensive side.
“Almost everyone who will start on offense this year started last year,” he said. “We have experience back on both sides of the ball.”
Manges likes what the team will put on the field but knows even one injury could derail the season.
“If one guy goes down on the line, we have a domino effect,” he said. “Plugging guys in will be a work in progress, but I will put my starters up with anyone’s starters (in the conference). We just have to stay healthy.”
Manges said there is a competition at quarterback.
“We have a battle there with two seniors and a junior,” he said. “By the time we close out the McGuffey scrimmage, we should know more things.”
The two seniors in the competition are seniors Braden Fine and Deandre Dotson as well as junior Alex Coccagna.
“Braden is dynamic with the ball in his hands, Deandre can make things happen and Alex can throw the ball,” Manges said.
If Dawson isn’t at quarterback, he will be elsewhere on the field.
Senior Jacob Frahlich moves from left guard to left tackle and will lead the offensive line which includes junior Logan Simko at left guard, junior Jerry Mease at center, senior Jacob Meyer at right guard and senior Dante Compagni at right tackle.
“I can’t sing enough praise about the five guys up front,” Manges said. “They are grinders and want to do the best they can every play.”
Seniors Landon Oslasky and John Polafko, a team captain, return in the backfield and sophomore Maddox Sukel also saw significant time as last season wore on.
“We have some playmakers, and I am excited about that,” Manges said. “With those three on the field at the same time, we will be tough to defend.”
Senior wide receiver Donte Kinds and junior tight end Jake Pehowic also will be keys on offense.
Defensively, the Rams have changed to a 3-3 stack alignment.
“We experimented with it last year but injuries caused us to adjust,” Manges said. “I think it will be very good.”
Defensively, the Rams have plenty of experience.
Dawson will again man the safety position with Kinds at one cornerback. The coaching staff is still waiting for someone to step up and win the other corner position.
Sukel will play all over the field defensively while Polefko will be the middle linebacker and junior Kevin Willis will play the weakside linebacker.
Fine will be at an outside linebacker position but will also see time at safety. Donte Newton will provide depth. Sukel and Simko will also play linebacker.
Pehowic and Frahlich are the defensive ends while Compagni is the nose tackle.
The Rams still have an open competition going for the kicking and punting duties.
What kind of expectations does Manges have for the season?
“We want to see more growth,” he said. “Not only in win/loss column, but I think we are at a point now that the kids are free in their minds, running around and making plays.”
Ringgold opens with three non-conference games to get prepared for Big Eight Conference play. First is a home matchup Friday with Elizabeth Forward, the WPIAL Class 3A runnerup a year ago. After hosting Yough Sept. 3 and heading to South Allegheny a week later, the Rams will open conference play when they host Laurel Highlands Sept. 17.