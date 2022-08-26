MONONGAHELA — Marcus McCullough's head coaching homecoming was not what he had in mind.
McCullough, the first-year football coach for the Ringgold Rams, was handed a 33-0 defeat by Elizabeth Forward in a season-opening non-section game that ended early because of dangerous weather Friday night.
The game was delayed at halftime by a lightning strike. The game was called in the third quarter because of more possible strikes.
EF built a 33-0 lead at halftime on two touchdown runs and two touchdown passes and an interception return.
The two runs came first, 25 yards by John Dinapoli and 6 by Jordan Wilmore. In the second quarter, Kelly Rush pulled in a 30-yard scoring pass and Zach Boyd connected with quarterback Zion White for an 87-yard score.
Rush finished off the scoring when he returned an interception for a score.
Ringgold did not sustain a first down until 8:00 left in the half.
