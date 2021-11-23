Without question, it can be said that Carlee Wickstrom is very thankful this Thanksgiving season.
A Learning Support teacher at Trinity South Elementary, Wickstrom is passionate about working with students, and it can be said her other passion is coaching softball.
A 2013 graduate of Peters Township, Wickstrom was hired in September to take over her alma mater’s softball program and she has hit the ground running.
“My first goal is to build a solid program,” said Wickstrom, who still holds the school record with a .563 batting average. “I have spoken at length with (athletic director) Brian Geyer about the program and I want to build one that starts with a strong base at the middle school level, which will act as a feeder to my program here at the high school.
“This is not something that is going to happen overnight. Another goal is to build something that the team, administrators, school district, and I are proud of. My last goal is that I would also like to see the girls make it back to the playoffs this year.”
Geyer feels he got the right coach in Wickstrom.
“We are happy to welcome back a Peters Township alumnus to lead our softball program,” Geyer said. “We are looking forward to getting our program back on track and providing a competitive product on the softball diamond.”
Peters Township has not made the playoffs since the 2018 season.
Wickstrom brings head coaching experience to Peters Township as she served at Monessen during the 2019 season, where she was a Learning Support teacher during that school year before getting hired at Trinity. She is also the Team Pennsylvania 8-Under head coach.
“I am super excited to be coaching high school again,” Wickstrom said. “I have been playing softball since I was 10-years old. It became my life and still is.
“Softball taught me so many life lessons and brought so much joy to my life that I want to pass that love of the game on to my players.”
Wickstrom began her playing career with the Pittsburgh Lady Roadrunners and for the Peters Township rec team, and the rest, as the old adage says, is history.
Despite her talents on the diamond, Wickstrom did not play softball at Peters Township until 11th grade as she ran track her freshman and sophomore years. She set the school record in the 100-meter dash.
After graduating from Peters Township, Wickstrom played at Seton Hill University, where she started three years at shortstop, but she would not finish her career there.
“Unfortunately, my senior year I redshirted due to an injury, but continued with my education and graduated in 2017,” she said. “I used my redshirt year at California University of Pennsylvania in 2018 and I played third base.”
During her collegiate career, Wickstrom earned nine different athletic and/or academic honors, including winning the Scholar-Athlete Award every semester from August 2013 through May 2018, the Division II Athletics Directors Association Academic Achievement Award (April 2014), being named to the Capital One Academic All-District Team (April 2015), the NFCA Second Team All-Region (May 2015), the Daktronics Atlantic Region NCAA Division II Softball First Team (May 2015), the National College Athlete Honor Society (April 2018), the Google Cloud Academic All-District Team (May 2018), the Softball Western Division Athlete of The Week (March 2018) and the All-Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) West First-Team (May 2018).
When Wickstrom heard about the opening, her heart raced.
“I am local to the area and when I saw the posting, I thought it would be a great opportunity to give back to a sport that opened so many opportunities for me,” she said. “My goal is to be able to provide opportunities, teach lessons, and create memorable life experiences for my players.”