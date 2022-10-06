Rocco Salvitti

Eleanor Bailey/The Almanac

Rocco Salvitti of Canonsburg, shown in a file photo, won the WPIAL Class 3A golf championship.

 Eleanor Bailey

SEWICKLEY – During what turned into a four-hour walk, complete with stops every once in a while to smack a golf ball, Rocco Salvitti silenced the naysayers and in the process became a WPIAL 3A champion.

Salvitti, a resident of Canonsburg and senior at Central Catholic High School, was untouchable, leading from start to finish on a cool Thursday afternoon over the 6,467-yard, par-70 course at Allegheny Country Club in Sewickley.

