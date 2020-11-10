Usually, when last seen by opponents, Nico Pate is bursting through the line on his was to a big gain.
He's for all intents and purposes the other guy. You might not give him his due when Peters Township has the football but that's what he's counting on.
There are so many things for opposing coaches to worry about when the Indians are on offense. There is Florida-bound Donovan McMillon and his 6-3, 210-pound frame that moves as fast as a freight train coming down the mountain side.
There is the do-everything Corbin Hondru, bound for Miami of Ohio, and who can run and catch the football with freakish effectivity.
And there is quarterback Logan Pfeuffer, who they call Mojo because when he is on, few defenses can take it away.
The football, that is.
"Everyone who has seen Donovan McMillon knows how good he is. Everyone who has seen Corbin Hondru knows how good he is," said Pate. "It's nice for my teammates to recognize the skill that I have."
Pate's skills will again be on display Saturday, when Peters Township plays Pine-Richland, the top seed and top-ranked team in the state, for the WPIAL Class 5A championship at North Allegheny High School.
It is the second consecutive season that Peters Township has made the finals. Last year, the Indians dropped a 21-20 decision to Gateway.
Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
Pate averages 6.1 yards per carry on his team-leading 72 carries and 442 yards. He is tied for second on the team in scoring with four touchdowns and 24 points.
Defensively, Pate can play anywhere but the 6-0, 205-pounder can most downs be found at linebacker. But he did answer the call when injuries over the first three games of the season left the Indians short at safety.
"It was fun," Pate said. It was harder than linebacker. I like the position. It was a good experience to play another position for the team."
TJ Plack, Peters Township head coach, said Pate can do just about anything and play just about anywhere for the Indians.
"We like to roll with two or three tailbacks," said Plack. "He came up here (to varsity) as an ex-tailback. Michael Peyton went down. We moved him to tight end because he's a little bit taller. He's got great vision, he has great patience and he is a good downhill runner when he needs to be. He's quietly quick."
Plack calls Pate a do-everything player at linebacker.
"I guess you could see him as another Corbin Hondru. He does everything on offense, everything on defense. We're just thankful he's on our team"
Neither Plack nor Pate wants the season to end Saturday.
Pine-Richland will keep him busy. Quarterback Cole Spencer is having an outstanding season, passing for a WPIAL-best 2,066 yards. Eli Jochem leads the WPIAL with 910 yards and has 15 touchdowns.
"They are a very good team. They have good players all around the field." Pate said. "Their quarterback leads the offense. They have good receivers and a good line. On defense, they have good D-backs, good linebackers and good linemen. They are good everywhere."