YORK — Sparked by Delaney Kern, who shot a 1-under-par 71, the Peters Township girls golf team finished in second place at the PIAA Class 3A Team Championships held Monday at Heritage Hills Golf Resort.
The Indians, who finished with a team score of 22-over 238, were two shots behind champion Downingtown East in the six-team final.
Kern’s round included four birdies, coming on Nos. 2, 3, 17 and 18. Allison Poon shot 4-over 76. She birdied Nos. 2 and 13.
The other Indians golfer who scored among PT’s 5 players was Brooke Vowcheck, who shot 91.
Fox Chapel placed third with a 241 score.