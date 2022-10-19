STATE COLLEGE – Peters Township’s girls golf team settled for silver Wednesday at the PIAA Team Golf Championships at Penn State.
The WPIAL-champion Indians placed second in Class 3A with a three-player score of 26-over-par 242 on Penn State’s White Course. Phoenixville edged PT by two strokes to win the title. North Allegheny was third at 251.
Brook Vowcheck led PT with a round of 79 that included an eagle on the 397-yard par-5 No. 6 hole. Ellie Benson followed with an 81 and Sophia Severns shot 82.
Canonsburg resident Rocco Salvitti helped Central Catholic win the Class 3A boys title. Salvitti shot a sizzling round of 4-under 68 to lead the Vikings to a four-player score of 1-over 299 on the White course. Salvitti’s round included an eagle on the 464-yard par-5.
Central Catholic edged runner-up Dallastown by six strokes.
