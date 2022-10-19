PIAA logo

STATE COLLEGE – Peters Township’s girls golf team settled for silver Wednesday at the PIAA Team Golf Championships at Penn State.

The WPIAL-champion Indians placed second in Class 3A with a three-player score of 26-over-par 242 on Penn State’s White Course. Phoenixville edged PT by two strokes to win the title. North Allegheny was third at 251.

