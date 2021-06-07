WINGATE – Two Central Mountain pitchers combined on a no-hitter and the Wildcats hit four home runs in one inning Monday en route to a 12-0 five-inning victory over Peters Township in the first round of the PIAA Class 5A baseball playoffs at Bald Eagle Area High School.
Aidan Major, a West Virginia recruit, pitched the first four innings and Chase Brush threw the fifth to complete the no-hitter that sends Central Mountain (17-5), the District 6 champion, into the quarterfinals. Peters Township’s season concludes with an 11-12 record.
Central Mountain led 4-0 before unloading for four home runs, including two by Cy Probst, in the fourth inning. Probst led off the inning with a home run and Kaden Falls, who drove in five runs, added a grand slam to make it 9-0. Major added a two-run homer and Probst hit his second round-tripper of the inning.