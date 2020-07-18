Donovan McMillon, a highly recruited defensive back from Peters Township, has given an oral commitment to play football at the University of Florida.
McMillon announced his commitment Saturday night in a video posted on Twitter.
A 6-2, 195-pound safety who will be entering his senior season, McMillon is the most heavily recruited football player from Washington County in more than a decade. He chose Florida over four other finalists: Texas A&M, Oregon, Oklahoma and Virginia Tech.
Rivals.com ranks McMillon, who is also an outstanding wrestler, as the 19th-best prospect from Pennsylvania in the 2021 recruiting class. He is ranked the No. 11 prospect in the state by 24/7 Sports. Sports Illustrated recently included McMillon on its All-American watch list. He is one of 22 players from Pennsylvania to be included.
McMillon led Peters Township with 84 tackles last season, including seven for losses, but he could also defend top-flight wide receivers. He had two interceptions and a pair of fumble recoveries. McMillon’s biggest play of his junior season might have been a forced fumble — he had four last season — in the WPIAL Class 5A semifinal game against Penn-Trafford that was returned for a touchdown.
McMillon was an Observer-Reporter Fab 15 selection and helped Peters Township to its first WPIAL championship game appearance. The Indians lost to Gateway in the Class 5A title game, 21-20. PT’s defense limited opponents to 9.4 points per game.
The Indians return a pair of Division I recruits to their defense in McMillon and linebacker Corban Hondru, who has committed to Miami (Ohio).
As a wrestler, McMillon had a 41-4 record as a junior and was the state runner-up at 182 pounds. His bout in the finals against Gerrit Nijenhuis of Canon-McMillan marked the first time that two wrestlers from Washington County met in the PIAA finals.