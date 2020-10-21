The boys and girls soccer teams at Peters Township High School hit the daily double Wednesday.
Each of the Indians teams were seeded No. 1 in the upcoming WPIAL Class 4A playoffs.
The WPIAL released pairings and seeds for the playoffs that begin Saturday in several classifications and next week in the others.
The Peters Township boys (11-1-1) won the rugged Section 2 title by an impressive three games over Canon-McMillan and Upper St. Clair. The Indians have not lost at home, and this year the higher-seeded team will have home-field advantage for all matches through the semifinals.
Peters Township received a first-round bye and will begin play Oct. 31 against either No. 8 seed Central Catholic or No. 9 Baldwin.
The PT girls (10-1-1), champions of Section 2, have not lost this month and have given up only four goals all season. The Indians received a first-round bye and will begin their quest for a WPIAL title Oct. 29 at home against either No. 8 Seneca Valley or No. 9 Penn-Trafford.
In first-round boys matches, Canon-McMillan, the No. 7 seed in Class 4A, plays Tuesday at home against No. 10 Butler. That match will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Trinity (11-2), which shared the Class 3A Section 3 title with Belle Vernon (14-2), is the No. 5 seed in the classification and will play Saturday (1 p.m.) against No. 12 Montour at Hiller Field. Belle Vernon is the No. 7 seed and the Leopards play host to No. 10 Indiana Saturday at noon.
In Class 2A, high-scoring Charleroi (14-1), the Section 3 co-champion with Mt. Pleasant, is the No. 4 seed and will host No. 13 Avonworth Monday at 6:30 p.m. Waynesburg (9-4) is the No. 10 seed and will play at No. 7 South Park, also Monday at 6:30 p.m.
In Class A, Chartiers-Houston (9-5) is seeded 11th and will play No. 6 Sewickley Academy at Montour Junction Tuesday at 4 p.m. Bentworth (7-7) is the No. 12 seed and plays Springdale at North Allegheny Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Three area teams qualified for the postseason in Class 3A girls. Belle Vernon (13-2) is the No. 8 seed and will host No. 9 Oakland Catholic Monday at 6:30 p.m. Trinity (8-5) is the No. 11 seed and will be at No. 5 West Allegheny Monday at 6:30 p.m. South Fayette (7-7) was given the No. 12 seed and will open on the road at No. 5 Franklin Regional, also Monday at 6:30 p.m.
In Class A girls, Chartiers-Houston (8-5-1), which has a four-match winning streak, is seeded seventh and will be at home Saturday (1 p.m.) against The Ellis School. Bentworth (10-4-1) is in the playoffs again and will be the No. 9 seed. The Bearcats play Saturday at Springdale.
This season, the WPIAL is requiring all playoff matches to be played on artificial turf. Higher-seeded teams that play their home games on grass fields had their playoff contests moved to artificial-turf fields.