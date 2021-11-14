Three red cards to Central Dauphin opened the way to a 2-0 victory by Peters Township in the quarterfinals of the PIAA Class 4A playoffs Saturday at Hollidaysburg High School.
A red card ejection issued to a CD player in the first half forced the Rams to play the remainder of the game a man down against Peters Township, who already enjoyed a 1-0 lead.
The Indians scored a key goal in the 63rd minute to take a two goal lead and subsequently, two more CD red card ejections were issued, putting the Rams down three men.
The Rams fell behind just 2:40 into the match on a deflected free kick from Andrew Massucci that found its way past CD goalkeeper Eric Axtman.
Finally, Peters Township took advantage of the short-handed situation with Brady Sorrell finishing a handsome feed from Nathan Froelich in the 63rd minute for the key insurance goal.
Central Dauphin finishes the season with a 21-1 record. Peters Township (18-2-1), the District 7 runner-up, advances to face District 7 champion Seneca Valley Tuesday in a rematch.