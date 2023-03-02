PITTSBURGH — It took Peters Township’s boys basketball program 14 years to return to the WPIAL finals. Unfortunately for coach Joe Urmann’s squad, the Indians will need to wait at least one more year to bring home WPIAL gold.

The top-seeded Indians battled tooth and nail with the second-seeded Penn Hills Indians Thursday night in the Class 5A title game at the Petersen Events Center on the campus of the University of Pittsburgh. However, Penn Hills’ length and athleticism proved to be a bit too much for Peters Township as the top-seeded Indians fell 70-65.

