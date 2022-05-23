Top-seeded Peters Township defeated Thomas Jefferson 11-1 in six innings Monday at Ross Memorial Park to advance to the WPIAL Class 5A baseball championship game.
The Indians will have a chance to win their first WPIAL title since 2008.
The top-seeded Indians were led by strong pitching from senior Sam Miller. Miller pitched six innings, allowing only four hits and one run while striking out six and walking three. Miller also escaped a fifth-inning bases-loaded jam.
Peters Township head coach Rocky Plassio was thrilled with Miller’s performance and believes the best is yet to come.
“We have so much confidence when Sam is on the mound,” Plassio said. “He’s our leader. He’s been our top starter and in the last four or five starts, he’s been getting progressively better. Sam lives for these types of games and moments.”
The Indians had a 2-0 record against the Jaguars heading into the game, winning both section meetings by a combined score of 21-3. Despite the dominance over Thomas Jefferson, the Indians weren’t underestimating the 12-seeded Jaguars.
“I think it helps to be familiar but also it’s scary because they know you as well,” Plassio said. “We knew we had to dismiss anything we did against them earlier in the season because the only thing that mattered was today’s game.”
The score was tied 1-1 in the bottom of the third inning when PT senior Bryce Thompson hit a one-out, three-run home run that busted the game wide open for the Indians. As the ball sailed over the left-field fence, Peters Township had a sense of relief.
“Bryce has been outstanding in every capacity,” Plassio said. “That home run gave us that confidence to settle in and start to collectively hit all the way through the lineup.”
The Indians’ offense was led by the heart of their lineup. Seniors Miller and Thompson, along with fellow classmate Wes Parker and junior Jack Lutte, accounted for all but two of Peters Township’s runs. The foursome tallied seven hits and eight RBI. Each member of the Peters Township starting lineup recorded a hit.
“These kids have been doing that all year,” Plassio said. “Our top six batters have not changed the entire year. We’ve been very fortunate they’ve been getting the job done all year.”
The powerful bats of the Indians were matched only by the slickness of their defense. Senior shortstop Jack Kail had an impressive unassisted double play and Parker had added an impressive diving stop and flip to Miller who was covering first base.
“We take a lot of pride in our defense, and we expect to play clean defense,” Plassio said. “In our last game against Penn-Trafford, we had some errors which was uncharacteristic of us, and it put us in a hole. We expect to play as good or better defense than anyone we play.”
The Indians will look to prove the WPIAL right making them the top seed when they take on third-seeded West Allegheny in the 5A championship game. That game will take place either May 31 or June 1 at Wild Things Park.
“It’s huge and it’s exciting for the kids because it’s something they envision,” Plassio said. “We’ve been working towards it, but nobody is going to remember who loses that game. So, we need to get back to work and focus on beating a great opponent.”