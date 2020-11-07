WEXFORD — They should pass out antacids to the fans attending Peters Township soccer matches.
The Indians, the top seed in the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs, entered their third straight double-overtine match of the postseason.
But this time was different.
Seneca Valley forward Beaux Liznewski scored his third goal of the game with 4:40 remaining in double-overtime to earn a 4-3 victory over Peters Township Saturday at North Allegheny High School's Newman Stadium.
The title was the second in three years for Seneca Valley.
Peters Township head coach Bobby Dyer said he "did not like the way the game ended.
"What I saw on the replay and what my players were telling me, I don't like how it finished," said Dyer. "It defintely looked like a call that was missed."
Liznewski gained control of the ball surrounded by Peters Townnship defenders. Goalkeeper Derek Liquori was sprawled on the ground with the ball in his hands. Liznewski used his feet to dislodge it and then score the game-winner.
"It was just me and four Peters Township defenders," said Liznewski. "I happened to win the ball, take a touch round the goalie and finished."
Seneca Valley, which allowed only 10 goals total all season, trailed 3-1 at halftime.
"We were frustrated after giving up three straight goals," said Liznewski. "We didn't think of it as being done. We needed to pick up the urgency. And we did."
Andrew Massucci nearly won the match with 7:36 to play, gaining control of the ball to the right of the goal and unleashing a torrid shot that slammed into the post and rolled back out into play.
"That's the difference in the game," Dyer said. "We had a couple opportunities and couldn't finish. They had an opportunity at the end of the game and they finished. That's the difference."
Peters Township finishes the season at 13-3-1 and Seneca Valley, which plays either the District 6 or 10 champion in the first round of the PIAA playoffs, rose to 15-1-1.
"I don't know what happened," Seneca Valley head coach George Williams said about being down 3-1 at halftime. "Peters Township is a strong team and it took time to adjust to that. That third goal really hurt. It speaks to the resiliency of our team to come back from that."
Nathan Eastgate made it 3-2 when he redirected a free kick into the net with 30:03 to play. Liznewski's second goal with with 16:19 to play tied the game and sent it to overtime.
Peters Township flew out to a 3-1 lead at haftime, rallying after Beaux Lizewski scored to give Seneca Valley a 1-0 lead at the 27:47 mark.
It was all Peters Township after that. Joe Tornari tied it at the 13:17 mark with a goal, 1-1.
Massucci continued his incredible week with a goal while following to the turf to make it 2-1 at the 10:48 mark.
Massucci came into the match with two game-winning soccer kicks and the extra-point kick that sent Gateway down to a 20-19 loss in the WPIAL football playoffs,
Right before the half, Luke Holmes redirected a free kick from Dominic Sambuco past Seneca Valley goalkeeper Ryan Krumenacker.'