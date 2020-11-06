MONROEVILLE – Talk about your paybacks.
Peters Township led for only 4.7 seconds of its rematch with Gateway. Fortunately for the Indians, it was the final 4.7 seconds.
Quarterback Logan Pfeuffer rifled a pass into the gut of Mr. Do Everything, Corbin Hondru, from four yards out for the game-winning touchdown and a 20-19 victory Friday over Gateway in the WPIAL Class 5A semifinals.
“I had to do it,” said Hondru. “I had to make that catch. It’s awesome, just awesome. We set that play up on the sidelines. Logan had the option of where he wanted to go. He made a great play. He made a great throw. Thankfully, I capitalized.”
“He’s the best high school player I’ve been around,” said Peters Township head coach TJ Plack. “He’s absolutely tenacious, an Alpha Male, intelligent. He does everything right.”
Gateway held a 19-0 lead at halftime. Peters Township held a 20-0 scoring edge in the second half.
Nico Pate scored on a two-yard pass from Pfeuffer on Peters Township’s first drive of the second half.
Donovan McMillon then cut it to 19-13 when he laid out for a 38-yard touchdown.
“I dropped a pass exactly like that at Moon last year,” he said. “I knew when I got the opportunity to make the catch again, I was 100 percent making that catch.”
Andrew Massucci missed the extra-point attempt but he didn’t miss the one that counted most. It was a busy week for Massucci, who also helped the PT soccer team to a spot in the WPIAL championship game.
The same could not by said for Gateway kicker Jayson Jennings, who missed three field-goal attempts and an extra-point try.
Peters Township moves to the finals for the second year in a row, this time against Pine-Richland. The game will be played 7 p.m. Saturday at North Allegheny High School.
The play of the game came after a controversial call of pass interference on a play Chamor Price returned an interception 77 yards for a touchdown.
Gateway built a 19-0 halftime lead, holding Peters Township to two first downs and just 48 total yards.
Strong runs by Derrick Davis and Carsen Engleka set up the first of two field goals by strong-legged kicker Jayson Jenkiins. He hit a 40-yarder with ease to make it 3-0.
A good punt return by Malachi Moore set up Jenkins second field goal, a 29-yarder that made it 6-0 as the quarter closed.
Two Pfeuffer mistakes led to Gateway touchdown. The first came about when he went to release the ball on a pass. The football slipped out of his grip and landed in the arms of Daevon Bledsoe, who raced 35 yards for the score.
Pfeuffer was picked off by Jermir Harber, who brought it back to the Peters Township 18. Five plays Later, Engleka hit Jayden Hurt from eight yards out for a 19-0 lead 15 seconds before intermission.
Gateway had 164 total yards at halftime compared to Peters Township’s 48.