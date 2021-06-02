The early evening, with a gloomy sky, could have turned into a disaster for Peters Township’s Tucker Ferris.
After five strong innings from starter Sam Miller, Ferris moved from center field to the pitcher’s mound, needing just six outs to lock down a win in Wednesday’s WPIAL Class 5A consolation game at Washington & Jefferson’s Ross Memorial Park.
Ferris got through the sixth with a harmless two-out walk as his only blemish.
Three outs to go.
Still ahead 2-1 in the bottom of the seventh, he got West Allegheny’s Joseph Pustover to ground out to second.
Two outs to go.
Then, the waters got choppy.
Ferris walked West Allegheny’s No. 7 and No. 8 hitters, and ninth-place hitter Brady Miller worked the count full.
With the top of the order looming, Ferris knew there was one thing he couldn’t do.
“I couldn’t walk him,” Ferris said. “We’d have bases-loaded, one out, winning run on second. So I was just (looking to) put a ball over the plate, and whatever happens, happens.”
The payoff pitch was a well-struck line drive, and for a moment, looked like it could tie the game, maybe even win it.
But Peters Township center fielder Logan Pfeuffer came forward to make the catch, and with both runners running before the pitch, Pfeuffer easily doubled off Will Douglas at second to end the game and spare PT from facing WPIAL champion Franklin Regional in the first round of the state tournament.
A relieved Ferris was grateful for Pfeuffer.
“I owe him Subway,” he said. “He made the play of the year right there. He saved me, so I owe him a big one.”
For Peters Township (11-11) there were plenty of “thank yous” to go around, with starting pitcher Miller certainly being deserving of gratitude.
Pitching opposite another Miller – West Allegheny’s Gavin– he gave up just a run over five innings, also allowing three hits, walking two and striking out six.
“Ah, I had so much confidence in him the whole time,” first-year Peters Coach Rocky Plassio said. “Their kid, Gavin, he’s supposed to be an SEC kid, and obviously he’s a very accomplished kid. It was Miller on Miller, and I told (Sam Miller) I would never trade our Miller for their Miller.”
Gavin Miller, who is signed to play baseball at Auburn next spring, gave up two runs on seven hits over six innings, walking a batter, striking out five and hitting three.
Gavin Miller was the catalyst of the only inning West Allegheny (17-5) scored in. After Sam Miller retired the first 10 batters he faced, Gavin Miller got West Allegheny’s first hit with one out and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Luke Lambert took advantage, doubling for the game’s first run.
Peters answered in the fifth, however, and didn’t have to hit a ball out of the infield to do it.
First, Jake Lutte walked. Then, Ferris reached on a bunt single. Joey Bedillion stepped in the box with runners on first and second and nobody out and bunted. Catcher Lambert subsequently threw to third to try and get the force out, but was unsuccessful, leaving everybody safe.
With two strikes, Gavin Miller hit Peters’ No. 9 hitter, Jake DiLucia, with a two-strike curveball, and the game was tied.
In the sixth, Peters took the lead on Lutte’s single, which scored courtesy runner Lucas Culan for what proved to be the winning run.
Peters was going to the state tournament regardless of what happened but now will have the advantage of not having to play Franklin Regional, who beat the Indians 9-1 on its way to WPIAL gold.
It will be West Allegheny who gets to take on the Panthers.
Coach Bryan Cornell felt his team went through the motions in the consolation game.
“There’s no excuse,” Cornell said. “That’s on me. We didn’t come to play, that’s what I just told these guys. I’m disappointed in how uninspired we played. It’s like we didn’t what to be here, and that’s on me, and that will be corrected before we go to the state playoffs on Monday.”
Peters Township will go to states flying high. Their first game is against Central Mountain from District 6.