In most cases, Bob Osleger is usually making the important calls in contests. But Wednesday, the call for Osleger's presence was made by the WPIAL.
Osleger, who started umpiring in the late 1970s, was one of four local individuals and one of 15 total who will be inducted into the WPIAL Hall of Fame. The annual WPIAL Hall of Fame induction banquet will be held Friday, June 2 at the DoubleTree Hotel in Green Tree.
"I found out at the end of November and I couldn't tell anybody," said Osleger, whose wife Sue has had a distinguished career as an official and umpire.
"I was humbled and happy but I couldn't share the news until today. It's something you always strive for, to be recognized by your peers. People tell me that I'm deserving and I'm grateful to hear that. And that's what I've always wanted to do, be a fair arbiter and teach the game."
Osleger was an assistant coach on Ringgold's 1995 boys PIAA basketball championship team. He currently serves as as the WPIAL softball rules interpreter and as a member of the WPIAL golf steering committee.
"I've always said, 'It's nothing until I call it,'" Osleger said with a chuckle. "Working the game with other officials was the best part of my career. It's like a fraternity. My best friends are officials. I learned so much being surrounded by great people. Certainly, my wife is included. She's a 46-year veteran."
Osleger will be joined locally by Laura Grimm, former athletic director at Ringgold High School; Jonathan Hayes, an outstanding athlete at South Fayette High School, the University of Iowa and in the NFL, where he played 12 years with the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers; and Sarah Riske McGlamery, a WPIAL and PIAA tennis champion from Peters Township.
Joe Maize, the former athletic director at Peters Township and highly successful baseball coach for the Indians, puts Riske McGlamery at the top of the list of best athletes at the school.
“Sarah has been the most dominant athlete in her particular sport that we have had at Peters Township,” Maize said in a story that appeared in the Observer-Reporter in 2018. “She’s a great person and comes from a wonderful family.”
Riske McGlamery won WPIAL girls tennis singles titles in 1995, 1997, and 1998, and PIAA singles crowns in 1997 and 1998. She played collegiately at Vanderbilt and was named All-American four times. Riske McGlamery helped Vanderbilt finish as the national runner-up in 2001, and was once ranked No. 1 nationally in doubles in 2003. She enjoyed a professional career from 2003-06 on the International Tennis Federation (ITF) World Tennis Tour.
“Playing tennis was who I was for a long time,” Riske McGlamery said. “I still play a little bit. But I struggle with it because of my competitive nature. When I’m out there, I want to win. So there is no such thing as fun on the court.
“I did it so long. I look back with extremely fond memories. I do miss it. It was part of what I did each day as a kid, teenager, in college and in trying to make it on the (professional) tour.”
Hayes was part of a South Fayette team that won the West Hills Conference football championship in 1980 and was voted Player of the Year. He was selected to play in the 1981 Big 33 Game. Hayes went on to play at the University of Iowa, earning All-America honors in 1984. He was selected in the 2nd round (41st overall) of the 1985 NFL Draft by Kansas City and played 12 seasons with the Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers. Hayes coached at the University of Oklahoma and with the Cincinnati Bengals, and currently serves as the co-offensive coordinator of the XFL’s Arlington Renegades.
Grimm compiled career marks of 1,940 points, 497 assists, 391 steals, and 283 three-pointers over her varsity career. She led Serra Catholic to a 103-12 record in four seasons, making four WPIAL championship game appearances and winning the 2003 and 2005 titles, as well as the 2005 PIAA championship. Grimm was named the Associated Press Pennsylvania State Player of the Year in 2005. She earned All-State First Team honors in 2005 and 2006 before playing at Colgate University.
After serving as Ringgold's athletic director, Grimm became assistant AD at Bethel Park.
The rest of the Class of 2023 include Ray Brinzer, Emily Carter, Bill Cleary, Virginia Fronk, Greg Meisner, James "Lash" Nesser, Bill Palermo, Tom Pipkins, Don Rebel, the 1981-82 Monaca boys basketball team and the 2000-01 Oakland Catholic girls basketball team.
