David Lauteri is generally considered the greatest player in Monessen High School soccer history.
He finished his Greyhounds’ career as the leading scorer in the program’s history with 111 goals. Lauteri was a central figure in helping Monessen reach the WPIAL playoffs for the first time in 2003.
Lauteri made many moves on the soccer field, but more than anything, he was a leader and a finisher.
He remains that today.
Lauteri is generally a lobbyist – specifically head of legislative affairs for Mitsubishi Power Americas.
“David made soccer interesting at Monessen,” said Matthew Stark a standout goalkeeper at the school and a close friend and teammate of Lauteri’s from youth through high school. “He made soccer cool for kids to watch and become interested in. He could really dribble and always found a way to get himself open to score goals. We played at least 400 games together through our young lives. David brought a level of soccer to Monessen that had never been seen before.
“His dribbling and ball control were outstanding and everybody knew it. But his ability to put the ball into the back of the net is what is really remembered and it helped put Monessen on the soccer map.”
Lauteri and Stark were all-section performers in 2002 as sophomores.
The Greyhounds fought to the final week of the season before being eliminated from playoff contention.
In 2003, Lauteri and Stark led the charge to Monessen’s first boys soccer WPIAL playoff appearance. Lauteri scored more than 40 goals.
He set the Greyhounds record that season for most goals in a game, scoring seven in a 10-0 Monessen victory over Geibel late in the regular season.
Lauteri not only forged his reputation with the Greyhounds, but he played for other select, high-level teams, including playing for the prestigious Olympic Development program, which was operated by Pa. West Soccer.
“I started young and just fell in love with the game and never stopped playing,” said Lauteri, who lives in Gibsonia with his wife, Melissa, and their two children, Alina (2-1/2) and Luca, 1. “I had a lot of success. It took a lot of hard work and preparation. I also credit my teammates and (coaching) staffs,
“What became our high school team played together in (recreation) leagues. We all knew Monessen had not made the playoffs. We circulated a petition for the (district) to start a middle school team. That helped us get better. The whole key is how much we played and the continuity we had as a team.
“We were determined to make a difference and leave a legacy. We started playing more traditionally-strong programs – Greensburg Central Catholic, Charleroi, Belle Vernon and others. We were not intimidated and we were achieving more than before.”
Said Lauteri about the 2003 season: “We played together for a long time. So, we got to know each other. Right then, we were playing the best that we ever played together as a team.”
In 2003, Monessen finished 9-8 overall and 7-3 in the section to finish tied for second place. The Greyhounds lost, 10-0, in their initial WPIAL playoff game to Seton-LaSalle at Shady Side Academy.
The following year, Monessen was 11-10 overall and 8-4 in section play, placing them in third place. The Greyhounds lost to Quaker Valley in the playoffs, 7-0.
He has continued to keep tabs on soccer in Monessen and said when he learned of the Greyhounds first – and only – postseason win (Oct. 24, 2011, a 3-2 victory over Brentwood at Thomas Jefferson High School) he felt part of it.
“I think our team helped pave the way for that moment,” Lauteri said. “Obviously, that team did it. They won that playoff game. But I think what we did – all the kids who played for Monessen – helped lead to that moment.”
Eleven years later, he laments Monessen had to form a cooperative agreement with California.
“It’s good the kids who want to play from Monessen have the opportunity to play the game. I hope one day they’ll be able to wear the black and white of Monessen again.”
In addition to soccer, Lauteri was an integral part of the Greyhounds’ baseball team. As a senior, he hit .400 and played shortstop, depending on who pitched.
“David was so athletic,” said former teammate Joseph Dalfonso. “He was good at anything he tried or did. David was just good at everything, every sport. He had talent and the work ethic.
“He could and did score goals from anywhere. He was our scorer and he found ways to be in prime scoring areas. We were a close team and we definitely set the standard. We were cohesive. David was the guy. He was just really good at soccer.
Lauteri’s Monessen career spanned 2001 through 2004. He then was a four-year starter at St. Vincent College.
As a Bearcat, Lauteri played in 67 games, starting 56 times. He scored 22 goals in college with 11 assists and 55 points. He scored six goals as a freshman and senior and five goals as a sophomore and junior.
“Even as a young athlete, I looked at (sports) and soccer as a way to advance my education. It was not something I expected to take beyond college. I think that’s what soccer has done for me.”
Lauteri is head of government relations for Mitsubishi. He works with the state and federal level of government. He is involved in politics, travels a “good bit,” and may decide to run for office himself someday.
“Not at the moment,” Lauteri said. “You never say never. I haven’t stayed active with soccer. It did help me advance my education and lead me to where I am today.”
Added Stark, who was a placekicker at Monessen and four years at Dickinson College: “David helped build Monessen soccer. He was really the first kid coming up through rec leagues that got people excited in soccer. It excited other kids as well. He was the best.”
