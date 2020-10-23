When Mike Blainefield resigned before this season, the status of Monessen High School’s storied football program was in jeopardy.
But Shane Swope stepped in to save the program from elimination. On Friday, the future of Monessen football was again cast in doubt as Swope resigned as the Greyhounds’ head coach because of what was called personal reasons.
Swope and the Greyhounds went through a rocky season, losing all seven games in the Class A Tri-County South Conference, the final three by forfeit when Monessen did not have enough players because of student athlete ineligibility, attendance and lack of practice participation.
In a release signed by Monessen principal Eric Manko and athletic director Gina Nacccarato, the school district said, “We would like to thank Coach Swope for the time and effort he has put into our program over the past year.”
Monessen lost is first three games by a combined 19 points. Monessen then took a 30-6 loss to Mapletown, almost assuring a winless season.
The final three games were against Carmichaels, West Greene and California, the heavyweights of the conference.
“We believe we have a strong core of underclassmen, who are willing to be positive leaders both on the playing field and in the classroom” the release stated. “In the best interest of those student athletes, we believe it is necessary to begin our search for a new head football coach.”