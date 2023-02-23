MONESSEN – Monessen saw its hopes of a fourth WPIAL girls basketball championship come to an end Thursday night with a 53-46 loss to St. Joseph’s.
After the game, Monessen coach Janine Vertacnik spoke about not being able to take advantage of 27 St. Joseph turnovers in the WPIAL Class A matchup.
“We turned them over, but we barely scored off of the turnovers,” she said. “That was a key, as was (Julie Spinelli).”
Spinelli scored 15 of her 23 points in the second half to pace St. Joseph (20-4), the Section 3-A champions, while Emma Swierczewski added 16.
“She was the difference in the second half,” said Vertacnik. “We had our chances though; we just couldn’t make the plays offensively.”
Anna Kreinbrook, a 6-2 junior, caused problems inside for Monessen (15-6), the Section 2-A champions, as she finished with six points, 13 rebounds and 13 blocks. And she altered many more.
Kreinbrook’s size was evident early as she blocked three shots in the opening 46 seconds of the game.
“She had a big game, but we missed a lot of shots,” Vertacnik said. “We missed shots inside whether she was in the game or not.”
Monessen adjusted, and after trailing 5-1 early, it took a 12-10 lead into the second quarter.
The Greyhounds controlled the tempo for most of the second quarter and opened up an 18-14 lead with 2:12 to go in the half, but Spinelli closed the half with five straight points to take a 19-18 lead into halftime.
Sidney Campbell and Na’Jaziah Carter led Monessen with six points each in the first half, however, both teams left points on the line as Monessen made two of nine free throw attempts while St. Joseph only made one of its nine attempts.
The Spartans turned their free throw issues around in the third quarter as they hit nine of 10. Spinelli scored nine of her points in the frame and St. Joseph took a 37-31 lead into the fourth.
In the closing frame, Monessen would not get any closer than the final score and St. Joseph moves on to face Union in the semifinals.
Campbell led Monessen with a playoff and career-high 17 points while Hailey Johnson added 12.
Heading into the game, Monessen had won 13 of its las14 games, and its season continues Saturday when it hosts rival West Greene Saturday in a play-in game.
“We have to regroup fast,” Vertacnik said. “We know West Greene will be ready to play.”
