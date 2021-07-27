After serving three years of a five-year probation, the Monessen School District athletic program had the final two years of the trial period dismissed last week by the WPIAL’s board of directors.
In a letter directed to Eric Manko, Monessen High School principal, and copied to Gina Naccarato, the district’s athletic director, WPIAL executive secretary Amy Scheuneman informed the two administrators officially on July 20.
“The WPIAL Board of Directors met on July 19 and reviewed your request to end the probationary period for the Monessen School District which was in effect until June 30, 2023. After successfully completing all other requirements of the Board-imposed sanctions and remaining in good standing with the WPIAL over the past three years, the WPIAL Board of Directors granted your request for relief and lifted the probationary period effective immediately.
“Please continue with these positive steps forward and best wishes in your school’s future athletic endeavors.”
In mid-February 2018, the WPIAL placed the sports programs of the Clairton and Monessen school districts on five years’ probation, among other penalties, following a fight involving players and fans at a high school boys’ basketball game February 6 at Clairton.
The WPIAL, at that time, said any violations would mean a tournament ban for that sport for the season, and both schools were required to begin a sportsmanship program with consequences for bad behavior.
Video on social media showed dozens of fans spilling onto the court in an all-out brawl after a fourth-quarter fight between two players. The game was ended, and Monessen was awarded a 54-45 victory.
Monessen appealed the decision and was initially turned down by the WPIAL and PIAA boards of directors.
“It’s fantastic,” Manko said. “It removes a stigma over the Monessen athletic program. Within the first year of the probation, we appealed the decision. With this, it’s all good and all gone. We’re moving on.”
Naccarato praised the Greyhounds’ coaches and added she “is proud” of how the coaches taught the student-athletes the value of sportsmanship by showing them and teaching them about good behavior and keeping them safe.
The only holdover coach from the beginning of the probation period is Bill Matush, the school’s long-time baseball coach. All other head coaches are different.
“I wouldn’t want any other coaches,” Naccarato added.
“Some of the kids playing now might not even know about the incident. They had nothing to do with it. This is something positive heading into a new school year. We need something positive.”
Clairton and Monessen have not met in competition since the game Feb. 6, 2018. The teams are not scheduled to meet in any sport during the 2021-2022 school year.
When the schools have qualified for the post-season in any sport since, the WPIAL has seeded/placed them in opposite ends of the bracket. During the realignment for the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 seasons, the WPIAL did not place the schools in the same section.
Vince Sortino, WPIAL assistant to the executive director, said Tuesday Clairton has not requested relief from the probation.