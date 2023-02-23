This game will go down as one of the best comebacks in Laurel Highlands history.
Trailing Belle Vernon, 38-25, after three quarters, LH outscored BV, 32-19 in the fourth quarter to send the game into overtime, where LH won the game, 75-71.
Keondra DeShields scored 33 points and Rodney Gallagher added 29.
Zion Moore scored a game-high 38 points and Quinton Martin added 11.
Union 64, West Greene 20: Union opened the game with an 11-0 run and didn’t stop until the Scotties came away with a 64-20 in the WPIAL Class A playoffs.
The loss drops West Greene to 13-10 and puts the Scotties, who are 16-6, in the semifinals against the winner of the St. Joseph-Monessen game.
Kayla Freuhstorfer scored 22 points for Union and Kelly Cleaver added 14.
Marissa Tharp and Lexi Six each scored seven points for the Pioneers. who drop to the consolation round. The top five teams in the classification advance to the PIAA playoffs.
Bishop Canevin 84, Avella 54: Ashley Lippold scored 34 points, including the 1,000th of he career in the second quarter, to help Bishop Canevin to an 84-54 victory over Avella in the WPIAL Class A playoffs.
Avella falls to 13-11 and drops into the consolation round against the loser of the Aquinas Academy-Eden Christian game.
Rachel Beam poured in 23 points for the Crusaders, who are 11-7.
Katie Dryer led the Eagles with 24 points and Ava Frank chipped in with 12.
Upper St. Clair 60, Peters Township 43: Upper St. Clair exploded for 20 points in the fourth quarter and that led to a 60-43 victory oer Peters Township in the WPIAL Class 6A playoffs.
Upper St. Clair, the No. 1 seed in the bracket, went into the fourth quarter with a shaky 40-35 lead over Peters Township. The Panthers outscored PT, 20-8, in those eight minutes to put the game away.
Ryle Kalocay led all scorers with 27 points for USC. Ryan Prunzik scored 12 and Kate Robbins 10.
Gemma Walker led the Indians (13-11) with 16 points and Brianna Morreale added 10.
Site changed for Waynesburg: The site for Waynesburg’s game with Our Lady of the Sacred Heart has been changed to Keystone Oaks High School because of seating capacity concerns.
Tipoff is 8 p.m. tonight.
