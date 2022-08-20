By Chris Dugan
Sports editor
CLAYSVILLE – The triple-option offense has been scoffed at, ridiculed and belittled for more than five decades. It has been cursed, praised, diagrammed and dissected. But through all those years of scrutiny, there is one constant about the triple-option: It works.
When compared to its more popular cousin, the four-receiver spread offense, the triple option can seem boring but it’s never easy for opponents. Defenders know what’s coming when playing the triple option, but they can’t always stop it, especially when McGuffey is the team on offense.
The Highlanders’ triple-option attack has averaged 35.6 points per game over the last five seasons, and this fall McGuffey could have its best offense since Ed Dalton became head coach 10 years ago.
“I love running the triple option,” said Phillip McCuen, who directs the McGuffey attack from the quarterback position, where he is in charge of reading the movement of as many as three defensive players on a run play and then determining which Highlander gets to carry the football.
There is much to love about this year’s McGuffey offense as the Highlanders have a player who started at some point last season returning at 10 of the 11 positions. And the Highlanders have many outstanding options in the backfield.
McCuen is the returning starter and chief decision-maker. Kyle Brookman, who has multiple 200-yard rushing games in his career, will be one slotback along with Ethan Dietrich. Eric Donnelly is the fullback, which can be a workhorse in the triple-option offense.
“McCuen is about the most proficient quarterback we’ve had. He’s really good at that. He loves to run,” Dalton said. “Kyle is everything. He’s twitchy, he’s strong, he’s fast. The fullback, Donnelly, he’s tough, big and strong. The other back, Dietrich, is as determined as any kid.”
Up front, the Highlanders return a group led by senior center Tyler Wright (5-10, 215). Junior Evan Brookman (6-0, 220) and sophomore Josh Plants (5-10, 205) are the guards and senior Cody McKee (6-4, 275) and sophomore Reno Presto (6-2, 250) are the tackles.
“Tyler had the best year of our linemen last year,” Dalton said. “What separates him from other guys is what he doesn’t have in size, he makes up for with unbelievable will. He’s just relentless.”
Travis White is back at split end. Another receiver must be found but Tristan McAdoo has the inside track on that spot.
“We have a lot of backs, big receivers and tough, strong guys. It fits with what we do,” Dalton said. “With us, it will come down to physicality.
The Highlanders’ defense is spearheaded by inside linebacker Logan Smith, who led the team in tackles a year ago.
“In the tackle box, he’s really tough,” Dalton said.
McGuffey has eight defensive linemen capable of playing in any combination. Diertrich, Donnelly and Brookman join Smith at the next level of the defense.
McGuffey’s defense took a step back a year ago when it allowed 22.5 points per game.
“The secondary allowed too many big plays,” Dalton said. “You can’t get a team in third-and-13 and then give up 18 yards. We’ve put an emphasis on the basics and keeping things simple in the secondary. … The secondary has to get us back in the huddle.”
Isiah Dale and Ryan Keith could open the season as the cornerbacks with McCuen being the quarterback of the defense at free safety.
The Highlanders’ special teams should be strong again. Last year, when McGuffey had a 5-6 record, the Highlanders blocked eight kicks, including five punts.
“We underachieved last year. Though we didn’t have many seniors, I thought the junior talent was ready. Obviously, I underestimated, maybe, their maturity level after a COVID year. … We didn’t do a good job with that. Still, by the end of the year, we were one play away from winning the conference.”
Dalton likes his experienced team’s chances to finish at the top of the standings this year.
“It’s going to be better than the old conference,” Dalton said of the new Century Conference alignment. “Sto-Rox should be good based on the skill group they have coming back plus one huge lineman. Washington has lot of players back and Waynesburg is going to be better. But if we get better leadership, and play tough and aggressive … I wouldn’t want to play us.”
And McGuffey expects to be better than it was a year ago.
“We’re ready to take the next step,” Wright said.
