The McGuffey Highlanders’ sharpshooter became the first person from McGuffey in more than a decade to win the WPIAL rifle championship, which was held at the Dormont-Mt. Lebanon Sportsmen Club.
Dunn ended the tournament with a score of 200-19x, just ahead of Butler’s Brianna Bell, who shot 200-18x.
Dunn is the sixth female to win the WPIAL title in the last seven years. Bethel Park’s Travis Zeis broke a streak of five straight female champions last year.
Dunn is McGuffey’s fifth champion in the event and first since John Hupp in 2011. The others were Rebekah Ashcroft (2008), Joe Nuzum (2006) and Wes Lauff (2005).
Dunn has been shooting for four years.
“My parents put me in it when I was 12 years old to try it out and see if I liked it,” said Dunn. “I fell in love with it and made it my sport ever since. I like the feeling you get going into competition, meeting new friends and making new memories. It’s a pretty tight community so you get to know people real well.”
Dunn earned an invitation to the “Team USA Shooting” Junior Olympics in 2021 and again in 2022. This year’s event was held at Hillsdale College in Michigan in May.