McGuffey’s offense erupted for eight runs in the top of the seventh inning and rallied to beat Chartiers-Houston 12-9 in a wild non-section game dominated by offense Wednesday.
The Highlanders (2-1) trailed 7-4 entering the final inning. Both teams finished the game with 15 hits and they combined for 10 extra-base hits, including four home runs.
Julia Barr led McGuffey at the plate, going 3-for-4 with three triples and three RBI. Katelyn Henderson hit a solo homer, Faith Ealy tripled, and Caydence Jack and Roxanne Painter both doubled.
Freshman Lauren Rush led the C-H attack, going 3-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI. Meadow Ferri was 3-for-5 with a double and Ella Richey had a pair of doubles.
• Hanna Suhoski hit a three-run homer, Mirranda Rinehart added a two-run shot and Trinity defeated Waynesburg 11-3 in a non-section game.
The score was tied 2-2 in the fifth when Trinity’s Finley Hohn smacked a two-run single and Rinehart added a similar hit that gave Trinity a 6-2 lead. Rinehart went 2-for-4 with two RBI.
Suhoski was 2-for-4 with three RBI to back the winning pitching of Taylor Dunn, who struck out eight.
• Sofia Celaschi allowed one hit over five shutout innings of relief and Charleroi used two big innings to overcome a deficit and beat Mapletown 15-5 in a six-inning non-section game.
Mapletown scored five runs in the top of the first inning before Celashi entered the circle in the second and shut out the Maples the rest of the way. Mapletown led 5-4 before Charleroi scored six times in the fifth and added five runs in the sixth.
The Cougars hhad 14 hits including five that went for doubles. Celaschi went 3-for-4 with two doubles, Riley Jones was 3-for-5 with two RBI, Lyla Brunner was 3-for-4 with a double, and Emma Stefanick and Lenna Henderson doubled.
Krista Wilson and Marley Shiflett doubled for Mapletown.
• Leadoff batter Jacie Hillingsberg drove in three runs and Sydney Sekely threw a five-hitter as South Park defeated visiting Peters Township 5-1 in non-section play.
South Park did all of its scoring in the fifth inning with three runs coming on a Hillingsberg bases-loaded double. Emersen Gatten had a double for PT.
• Sammy Plotsko went 3-for-3 with two doubles, three RBI and also was the winning pitcher as North Allegheny defeated Canon-McMillan 9-7 in a non-section slugfest.
Kiersten Williams was 3-for-4 with a solo home run for Canon-McMillan, which outhit NA, 12-11.
• West Greene moved above the .500 mark with an 8-5 victory over Beth-Center in a non-section game.
Winning pitcher Payton Gilbert struck out six with no walks.
For West Greene (4-3), London Whipkey was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and two stolen bases. Taylor Karvan tripled and Lexi Six went 3-for-3 with a double, triple, three runs, three stolen bases and two RBI.
Chloe Byrne and JessLynn Hoover doubled for B-C.
West Greene’s record is 4-3 overall.
