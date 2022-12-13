Michael Shallcross had his mind made up.
If he were going to play baseball in college at the Division I level, then it was going to be at Youngstown State University.
“Going forward, I liked the campus,” said Shallcross, a senior at Washington High School. “It was small, compacted into a little area but still it was a Division I school. Just to play at the D-1 level was important.”
Shallcross looked at Ohio University and entertained offers from Grove City before choosing YSU, which competes in the Horizon League.
“I don’t know anyone up there but I will be playing with a teammate on my travel team, the Pittsburgh Spikes,” said Shallcross. “He also committed there and signed.”
Shallcross said he had good conversations with head coach Dan Bertolini and pitching coach Shane Davis. Shallcross is projected as a starting pitcher for the Penguins.
“Their train of thought is get as many outs as you can,” Shallscross said. “Me being myself, I can control the game the way I want it to be. They won’t try to change me into something I’m not.”
Shallcross said he might try another position as a freshman but said he is ready to take on the responsibilities of being a pitcher.
“(Youngstown State) is a very young team,” Shalllcross said. “There are a couple seniors around but a lot more juniors, sophomores and freshmen. They are just trying to build up the pitching staff. Offensively, I’ve checked their stats on line. Their main competition in the conference is Wright State.”
Another female wrestling program has sprung up.
McGuffey will open the season against Mt. Lebanon tonight on the road. First whistle is scheduled for 6 p.m.
The Highlanders are the 86th female wrestling team in the state. If the number of teams reaches 100, then the PIAA will hold a state tournament.
The number is not expected to reach 100 until next season.
McGuffey will be coached by Grant Lowther, who wrestled at Trinity.
The PIAA Board of Directors voted Wednesday to allow athletes to monetize their name, image and likeness, thus the term NIL.
The rule goes into effect immediately and follows the same format that allows college athletes to cash in.
The PIAA rule passed on the third and final reading by a vote of 24-6.
The PIAA’s NIL plan has many stipulations. The rule must not be used “as an incentive for enrollment decisions or membership on a team.”
Also, no school, coach, booster clubs, collectives, administrators or alumni may arrange or pay for a student’s NIL deal. And a student is not permitted to use a PIAA school, team name, nicknames or logos in their NIL deals.
A student also can’t promote anything endorsing adult entertainment products, alcohol products, casinos or gambling operations, tobacco or electronic smoking products, prescription pharmaceuticals or weapons, firearms and ammunition.
One of the first NIL deals was made by Randy Gallagher of Laurel Highlands. A West Virginia football commit, Gallagher has already announced a deal with The Pavement Group.
Assistant Sports Editor
Joe Tuscano has been with the Observer-Reporter since 1980. He has covered all sports for the newspaper, including the Steelers, Pirates, Pitt football, local college football and wrestling.
