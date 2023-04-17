Jantzen Durbin pitched six shutout innings, Samuel Stout and Jacob Ross each drove in two runs and McGuffey defeated Class 3A Section 4 leader Greensburg Salem 5-2 Monday night at Wild Things Park.
McGuffey (4-1, 7-2) led 1-0 before scoring four times in the bottom of the sixth inning. That was enough support for Durbin and Ross, who combined on a four-hitter. Greensburg Salem (6-1, 9-2) had its eight-game winning streak snapped.
• Nathan Christy drove in three runs, Anthony Romano and Ryan Opfer each had three hits and Keegan Kosek allowed one earned run over five innings as Chartiers-Houston defeated visiting Bentworth 15-5 in six innings in Class 2A Section 1 game.
Chartiers-Houston (4-1, 8-2) is tied with Burgettstown for first place in the section.
The Bucs broke a 3-3 tie by scoring three times in the third inning and added three more in the fourth for a 9-4 lead.
Opfer had a double for the Bucs. Lucas Burt doubled for Bentworth (3-4, 6-5).
• Tristan Roach went 3-for-3 and drove in three runs, Eric Kovach smacked two doubles and Andrew Bredel allowed one hit over four shutout innings as Burgettstown defeated Beth-Center 15-0 in Class 2A Section 1.
The Blue Devils scored in all four innings. Kovach was 3-for-3 with four runs and two RBI and Bredel doubled and struck out seven.
• South Fayette took advantage of four first-inning walks by Connellsville pitching to score five runs and went on to a 9-2 win in Class 5A Section 2.
Four South Fayette pitchers combined on a four-hitter.
