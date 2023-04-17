Baseball stock image

Jantzen Durbin pitched six shutout innings, Samuel Stout and Jacob Ross each drove in two runs and McGuffey defeated Class 3A Section 4 leader Greensburg Salem 5-2 Monday night at Wild Things Park.

McGuffey (4-1, 7-2) led 1-0 before scoring four times in the bottom of the sixth inning. That was enough support for Durbin and Ross, who combined on a four-hitter. Greensburg Salem (6-1, 9-2) had its eight-game winning streak snapped.

