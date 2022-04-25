Since Ella Menear appeared on the campus of Mapletown High School, the phase, “When was the last time . . .” has surfaced a lot.
Another one will be, “When was the last time a student-athlete at Mapletown earned a scholarship to the University of Alabama? Or the Southeastern Conference?”
That’s where Menear, a junior, is headed after she graduates in 2023.
Menear is the first athlete from Mapletown to get a major Division I scholarship since Derek Bochna said yes to Penn State (football and baseball) in 1990. She is also the first PIAA champion Mapletown has had, winning two gold medals in swimming over the last two years.
She chose Alabama over Penn State, Miami of Florida and Liberty. She said weather played a small role in her decision.
“It was a really hard decision,” said Menear. “Every place offered everything I could ever want. But stepping on Alabama’s campus, I knew I wanted to be there.
“The relationships I established there, not only with the coaches but with the team and the educational side as well, that was important to me and a really big factor. Obviously, their facilities and what they offer don’t compare to any other school.”
Menear’s accomplishments were even more impressive considering Mapletown doesn’t have a swimming team or pool. Menear swam during meets at Laurel Highlands High School to hit her qualifying marks.
Menear said the Alabama coaches want her to keep developing her backstroke.
“I’ll swim the 100 and 200 backstrokes and the 100 IM,” said Menear. “I had a conversation with everyone on the coaching staff once every other week. I was able to establish a good relationship with them.”
The Alabama women’s team finished third in the SEC and fourth in the NCAA Championships this past season.
“That’s the highest ranking they’ve had in program history,” said Menear. “They have a lot of great swimmers and a great history.”
The Alabama women’s team is coached by Margo Greer, who is a native of Milford Center, Ohio, a town located in the middle of state.
Menear won the Class 2A 200-yard individual medley at the PIAA Swimming Championships at Bucknell University’s Kinney Natatorium.
Menear’s time in the 100-yard backstroke the next day broke the state record, but, so did Bedford’s Leah Shackley. She also beat Menear so the Mapletown swimmer was left with the silver medal. Shackley reset the state mark when she touched the wall in 52.42 seconds. Menear finished in 53.37 seconds.
Menear set two WPIAL pool records last year at Upper St. Clair and added a WPIAL record with her repeat gold medal in the 100-yard backstroke. She finished in 54.10 seconds, breaking the previous time of 54.51 seconds set my Mars’ Margaret Gruber in 2013.