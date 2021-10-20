Name: Macee Cree
School: Mapletown
Sport: Volleyball
Class: Senior
Cree’s week: The four-year starter at setter notched her 1,000 career assist in a match against Fort Cherry. No other volleyball player in the school’s program has reached that mark.
Also, the win over Fort Cherry assured Mapletown of the program’s first section title in school history. Cree had 24 assists in a 25-21, 25-22, 25-17 win.
Mapletown has a 15-1 record.
“I knew I was in the range of getting it but I didn’t know how close,” Cree said of the milestone. “I wasn’t really worried about that. I was worried about the big section game we had. I did not know if I was going to get it that night or when.”
When the match was over, the Maples celebrated with signs commemorating the section championship and Cree was presented a game ball.
“It was a bunch of happy things going on,” said Cree.
An injury during her freshman year made Cree feel 1,000 assists were not a reality.
“At that point, I didn’t really unnderstand the concept of it,” she said. “I didn’t think about being close to it until this season. The more our hitters put the ball down, the more assists I get. Our hitters have improved so much.”
Mapletown head coach Christy Menear said the key to Cree’s success is hard work and dedication.
“She is eager to please her coaches and is very coachable,” Menear said.
Nerves: Before each match, Cree has to fight another battle. One that includes nerves.
He stomach does flips and she ponders what awaits from the other side of the net.
“I think about everybody in the stands,” she said. “I think about everyone watching and playing with my friends. And that calms me. As soon as I step on the court, I’m good to go.”
Menear said the nerves could be a byproduct of Cree trying to be a perfectionist.
“I try to reinforce the fact that you are going to make a mistake,” Menear said. “I try to show her that when you make a mistake, you just move on and learn from it.”
Compiled by Joe Tuscano