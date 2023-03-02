PITTSBURGH – Mapletown senior Ella Menear successfully defended her gold medal in the Class 2A 200 individual medley Thursday in the WPIAL Swimming Championships at the University of Pittsburgh’s Trees Pool.
It is Menear’s third WPIAL championship in the event.
Menear, an Alabama recruit, was the second seed coming into the 200 IM, but left with the gold medal after touching the wall in 2:03.96. Kiski’s Eliza Miller, the top seed, was second in 2:05.45.
Menear needs to store time for the toughest of the four strokes, the breaststroke on the third leg.
“I was happy with my time, considering I’m not on a taper,” Menear said. “This is my last WPIAL meet. I was faster than last year.”
Menear will try to defend her title in the 100 backstroke this afternoon.
“The 100 backstroke is my favorite event,” she said. “I’m looking forward to it. I’m going out and trying my best.”
Menear is the top seed in the 100 backstroke.
South Fayette’s Maddie Berg and Zoe Poe finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in the Class 3A 200-yard freestyle. They also combined with Abby Poe and Carolyn Morelock for ninth place in the 200 freestyle relay. SF’s Josh Grimenstein was ninth in the 200 individual medley.
Canon-McMillan’s Logun Cole had a strong performance and was third in the 50 freestyle. The sophomore clocked a 21.76 time.
Peters Township’s Aiden Filer also picked up a medal in the 50 free. He finished eighth with a 22.01 time.
California’s Anastasia Georgagis was sixth in the Class 2A 100 butterfly with a time of 59.93 seconds.
