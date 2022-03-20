Ella Menear’s time in the 100-yard backstroke at the PIAA Swimming & Diving Championships on Saturday broke the state record, but, unfortunately for the Mapletown junior, so did Bedford’s Leah Shackley with Menear taking the silver medal.
Shackley reset the state mark when she touched the wall in 52.42 seconds. Menear finished in 53.37 seconds.
Shackley’s opening split time was 25.84 seconds with Menear only .05 seconds behind. The Bedford sophomore finished the final 50 yards in 26.58 seconds, while Menear closed in 27.48 seconds.
Menear knew she had to swim her best in the backstroke final after the preliminary heat where Shackley finished in 53.63 seconds, which was faster than the state record. Menear qualified for the final with a time of 54.18 seconds.
“I knew going in Leah was a super good swimmer. I knew I had a lot of competition,” said Menear, adding, “I can’t complain.”
Menear said she gave it all she had.
“The last 10 yards was pretty rough. Personally, I left it all in the pool,” said Menear.
Menear won gold in the backstroke last year and bronze in the 200 IM. The junior won gold in the 200 IM this year, plus the silver in the backstroke.
“Going in, I didn’t know what to expect. I was a nervous wreck,” explained Menear. “But, all the hard work paid off.
“I was not expecting a 2:00.00 in the 200 IM. I don’t know how that happened. The 53 low in the backstroke, I’m really happy with that.”
Menear is going to take a week off from training and then will turn her attention to the long course season, when she expects to swim the 100 backstroke, 200 backstroke and 200 IM, plus maybe another event or two.
“It’ll be really nice to take a week off. This will be my first break since August,” said Menear. “I’m swimming in the long course nationals in the summer. Long course is not my strong suit. But, it helps with my endurance.
“I’m hoping to get an Olympic cut.”