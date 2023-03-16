Ella Menear

Menear

LEWISBURG – Mapletown’s Ella Menear capped her stellar high school career with a silver medal in the 100-yard backstroke Thursday at the PIAA Class 2A Swimming Championships at Bucknell University.

Menear entered the finals with the second-fastest time during the morning preliminaries. Only Bedford junior Leah Shackley was faster and that’s the order in which they finished in the evening final.

