BETHEL PARK – The most successful girls team sports season in Mapletown history came to a close Thursday night when Bishop Canevin defeated the Maples in the WPIAL Class A girls volleyball third-place match at Bethel Park High School.
Bishop Canevin won in three games, 25-18, 25-22 and 25-21.
Mapletown finishes the season with an 18-4 record and one win shy of qualifying for the state tournament. All four losses came to teams that will be in the state playoffs.
Bishop Canevin (18-6) gains the WPIAL’s final qualifying spot in the PIAA tournament and will play the District 5 champion, Conemaugh Township in the first round Tuesday.
After dropping the first set, Mapletown fell behind early in the second but managed to trim the Crusaders’ lead to one point several times, the final occasion coming at 23-22. Bishop Canevin, however, scored the final two points to win the game.
Mapletown led for the majority of the third game, opening an 11-6 advantage. Bishop Canevin battled back and tied the score at 17-17. Mapletown took its final lead at 18-17 before the last surge, and the victory, went to Bishop Canevin.
Mapletown was led by Krista Wilson, who had 17 kills, 15 digs and three aces. Ella Menear followed with 11 kills and 10 digs. Setter Bailey Rafferty had 27 assists to go with 12 digs. Riley Pekar had 16 digs and Brianna Ashton nine.
