MAPLETOWN — Ben Jackson rushed for 295 yards and five touchdowns on only nine carries as undefeated West Greene rolled to a 41-6 win over injury-riddled Mapletown in a Class A Tri-County South Conference game.
West Greene (3-0, 4-0) led 21-0 after one quarter as Jackson scored on runs of 34, 40 and 41 yards.
Jackson added an 86-yard TD run, his fourth of the game, late in the first half. Mapletown's Chuck Lash returned the ensuing kickoff 90 yards for the only points of the game for the Maples (0-2, 1-3).
Jackson added a 65-yard TD run in the final minute of the first half and Corey Wise scored on a 26-yard burst in the third quarter for the final points of the game.