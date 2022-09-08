This week, we take a look at numbers.
Numbers make up so much in football, whether it be the total yards gained, the number of yards gained passing or the number of yards given up – passing or rushing – from the defensive side to name a few.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
This week, we take a look at numbers.
Numbers make up so much in football, whether it be the total yards gained, the number of yards gained passing or the number of yards given up – passing or rushing – from the defensive side to name a few.
Numbers can be converted into percentages to determine the efficiency of a quarterback or gathered to determined the toughest defenses to move the football against.
Sometimes numbers can be gathered incorrectly, whether the mistake is accidental or intentional, only the heart knows.
Because numbers in football need to be categorized, whether it be rushing, passing or scoring touchdowns on offense, it takes a little organization to make sure the rushing yards of Player A is not given to Player B.
At one football game I attended, the statistician from the home team was crediting their running back with rushing yards that included return yards from punts and kickoffs. Not only was that an incorrect statistical placement but it called into question whether the running back actually rushed for the total his school was claiming.
Another time, a report to our office of a four-game volleyball match had one girl with 64 assists. Now either this player was the greatest athlete in the sport or the statistician did not know how to keep statistics.
Well, anyway, I digress.
Through the first two games of the high school season, two players are off to tremendous starts. Colin Brady of West Greene and Landan Stevenson of Mapletown might play football for schools that are 27 miles apart – a 45-minute trip across country roads – but their statistics are similar.
Brady has rushed for 443 yards on 40 carries and scored six touchdowns. Stevenson has rushed for 369 yards on 17 carries and has scored nine touchdowns.
Statisticians will tell you in excited voices that the two have a chance to accomplish a rare feat: reaching 2,000 rushing yards in a single season.
Brady’s totals average out to 2,025 yards rushing in losses to Cameron, W.Va., to start the season and Chartiers-Houston in Week 2. He also is on pace to score 30 touchdowns.
Stevenson is on pace to rush for 1,845 yards and score 45 touchdowns after helping Mapletown go 2-0 to start the season for the first time in this century.
West Greene plays at Greensburg Central Catholic tonight, then at Carmichaels. Mapletown travels to Avella tonight then to Beth-Center the following week.
But all eyes in Greene County will be on these two teams Oct. 28. That’s when Mapletown travels to play West Greene.
Here are five more local players off to good starts.
1. Jake Layhue, QB, California – Lahue rushed for 184 yards in Week Zero then followed that up with 64 in Week 2. He has 248 rushing yards on the season. He has completed 8 of 13 passes for 151 yards.
2. Chris Cibrone, QB, Peters Township – A hot start has Cibrone throwing for 562 yards and seven touchdowns in two games.
3. Mike Evans, QB, Canon-McMillan – Evans is already past the 500-yard passing mark at 504 and has thrown for seven touchdowns.
4. Austyn Winkleblech, WR, Canon-McMillan – The beneficiary of Evans’ fast start, Winkleblech has 11 catches for 266 yards and five touchdowns.
5. Colton Craig, WR, Chartiers-Houston – Craig has 11 receptions for 139 yards and a touchdown.
Assistant Sports Editor
Joe Tuscano has been with the Observer-Reporter since 1980. He has covered all sports for the newspaper, including the Steelers, Pirates, Pitt football, local college football and wrestling.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.