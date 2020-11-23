Where is Gavin?
That’s Gavin Teasdale, the PIAA four-time Class AA wrestling champion from Jefferson-Morgan High School.
He is no longer on the roster at Iowa, says Chris Brewer, associate director of communications, at the school.
Teasdale committed to Iowa as a junior in high school, then changed his mind and decided to attend Penn State.
Things did not go well at Penn State and he never wrestled a varsity match. Worse, there were whispers that he was struggling with his weight and some felt he was losing his desire.
In a podcast released last year by PA Power Wrestling, the normally guarded Teasdale talked to Eric Knopsnyder and Jeff Upson about some of his problems.
The interview shined a light on some of the hurdles Teasdale faced and many were of his own making.
He also confirmed that he will be trying for a fresh start and transferring to Iowa.
In the interview, Teasdale admitted his problems began in his junior year at Jefferson-Morgan.
“Going from my sophomore year into my junior year was when I really didn’t care,“ Teasdale said in the interview.
In a tweet released on Twitter last July, he said: “So this is my last straw in wrestling so I better make it my best. I found out real quick that NCAA doesn’t like weed.”
Teasdale might still be in demand by a program looking for a talented 133 pounder or it might be he has wrestled his last collegiate bout.
Three days ago, a post appeared on his page that read; “Just cause I don’t post pics doesn’t mean I’m not training.”
Efforts to reach Teasdale for comment were unsuccessful.
His half-year stay in State College was difficult. He left in the fall semester for health issues, then returned after a short while with plans to wrestle at the Southern Scuffle. Last January, Penn State coach Cael Sanderson told local media that Teasdale was transferring from the program.
“The main reason I decided on Penn State in the first place was because it was close, it’s home, it’s an atmosphere you know,” Teasdale told the Hawk Central, “but the atmospheres you know can hurt you. The place where you feel the most comfortable can be your biggest enemy.
“You don’t really know about Penn State’s style until you’re up there. It just didn’t work for a guy like me. I need a hands-on type of coach who’s there for you through thick and thin and just has a passion about the sport. It’s not just about you on the mat. It’s about you as a man as well.”