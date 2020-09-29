Name: Kyle Clayton
School: Jefferson-Morgan
Sport: Golf
Class: Senior
Clayton’s week: The senior shot a one-over-par 75 to win the Section 8-AA Qualifier and qualify for the WPIAL Class AA Championships.
Clayton easily made it under the target score of 84 at Chippewa Golf Club and will make his second straight appearance in the WPIAL finals at Allegheny Country Club.
“Kyle is a hard-working, blue-collar golfer,” said John Curtis, who coaches Clayton on the golf and baseball teams at Jefferson-Morgan. “He played for four years, joined Greene County Country Club, did all the right things. He pitches and plays shortstop. He’s been a very important piece to the golf team and the baseball team.”
Clayton shot his 18-hole average in the Section 8 tournament. His 9-hole average is 37.
Three years ago, he was a struggling freshman, but his hard work and lessons from Dave Kuhn, who built Peters Township into a powerhouse, transformed Clayton from a face in the crowd to a champion.
“Four years ago, I got serious about playing. The last few years I started playing better.” he said. “I hope to play in college.”
Any college would love to have him. Clayton carries a 4.0 grade-point average, ranks sixth in his class and wants to study engineering.
“I coached his dad, Jason, so I know the family,” said Curtis. “Kyle is a good pitcher, knows the game, and a good hitter. He grew a lot so I’m expecting big things from him.”
Clayton has been medalist in all but one event this season.
One stroke: Clayton missed the target score by one stroke last year to play in the state event. One botched putt, one wayward drive, or one mishit iron cost Clayton a chance to compete for a PIAA championship.
He started out this season, his final one for the Rockets, determined not to let it happen again.
“I was pretty surprised because I didn’t think I would be that close,” said Clayton, who shot 16-over par. “It definitely bothered me and motivated me to do better this season.”
Clayton has few things on his to-do list, including picking a college. If he plays well this postseason, that should be an easier task.
Compiled by Joe Tuscano