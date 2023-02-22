Name: Chase Frameli
Name: Chase Frameli
School: Jefferson-Morgan
Sport: Wrestling
Class: Junior
Frameli’s week: Frameli picked up three victories to win the 160-pound title in the WPIAL Class 2A Southern Sectional tournament at Burgettstown High School last Saturday.
Frameli opened the tournament with a 20-4 technical fall over Ty Hornick of Mount Pleasant and followed it up with another technical fall, 20-5, over Logan Noyes of Burgettstown in the semifinals.
The finals were a piece of cake for Frameli as he drew a forfeit from Jackson Angelo of Frazier.
“I feel like I wrestled really good in the tournament,” said Frameli, who has won his last 12 matches. “The forfeit stinks. I wanted to wrestle that match. I prepared for that match.”
The three wins brought Frameli’s record up to 28-3 according to PA-Wrestling.com, with 20 of those wins coming by either pin or technical fall.
“I feel I’m really good on my feet,” said Frameli. “This year I focused on my conditioning. I drilled harder and ran more.”
Frameli is coming off a 33-7 season and has a 72-11 career mark.
“I’d say the biggest step he took is the mental side of the game,” said Jefferson-Morgan head coach Troy Barnhart. “He’s constantly working on the physical side, staying in shape, being in the weight room. But the biggest jump to me is on his mental side, how he handles the mental (challenges) on and off the mat.”
Next tournament: The next step for Frameli is the WPIAL Championships, which get underway Friday at Chartiers Valley High School. The two-day event is the pathway to the Class 2A Southwest Regional.
The top eight placewinners advance to the Class 2A Southwest Region.
For Frameli, the real test comes when he runs into Laurel senior Grant McKay, a two-time PIAA finalist and one-time champion, in the bracket.
“I plan on going to the finals,” said Frameli, who will probaby be either the second or third seed. “I never wrestled McKay before. I haven’t really watched him that much.”
Frameli was a runner-up at 145 last year.
“He’s gotten so much better,” Barnhart said of Frameli. “He can go as far as his mind lets him wrestle free and let it go. He has all the tools.”
Compiled by Joe Tuscano
Assistant Sports Editor
Joe Tuscano has been with the Observer-Reporter since 1980. He has covered all sports for the newspaper, including the Steelers, Pirates, Pitt football, local college football and wrestling.
