JEFFERSON — Antwon Tucker caught a 38-yard pass from DaWayne Howell with 1:18 to play to give Monessen a 28-21 win over Jefferson-Morgan in a Class A Tri-County South Conference game Friday.
Darius Stevenson scored twice in the first half, the second bringing Monessen (1-1, 1-3) to within one, 21-20.
Tyler Kniha, Colton Fowler and Jonathan Wolfe scored first-half touchdowns for the Rockets (1-2, 1-3). Monessen's defense did not allow a point in the second half and forced seven turnovers in the game.