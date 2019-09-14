Monessen helmet

JEFFERSON — Antwon Tucker caught a 38-yard pass from DaWayne Howell with 1:18 to play to give Monessen a 28-21 win over Jefferson-Morgan in a Class A Tri-County South Conference game Friday.

Darius Stevenson scored twice in the first half, the second bringing Monessen (1-1, 1-3) to within one, 21-20.

Tyler Kniha, Colton Fowler and Jonathan Wolfe scored first-half touchdowns for the Rockets (1-2, 1-3). Monessen's defense did not allow a point in the second half and forced seven turnovers in the game. 

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription