CARNEGIE — Jefferson-Morgan used five pins and three forfeits to come away with a 55-15 thumping of Valley in the preliminary round of the WPIAL Class 2A Team Tournament Monday at Carlynton High School.
The win propels the Rockets against the No. 2-seeded Quaker Valley in Wednesday’s first round.
