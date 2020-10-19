Golf stock image
Buy Now

YORK – Jefferson-Morgan’s Kyle Clayton finished tied for 42nd place in the PIAA Class AA Golf Championships held Monday at Heritage Hills Golf Resort.

Clayton shot a round of 16-over par 87. Clayton played the front nine in 5-over 41, but the back in 11-over 46. He had two birdies, one on the 160-yard par-3 No. 8 hold and another on the par-4 No. 13. he was one of only three golfers in the field to birdie No. 8.

Isaiah Swan of North East won the championship, shooting 2-under 69 and then defeating Matthew Tressler of Scranton Prep in a playoff. Joey Toth of South Park was the top finisher from the WPIAL. He shot 74 to tie for third place.

The Class AAA championships will be held today.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Purchase a Subscription