YORK – Jefferson-Morgan’s Kyle Clayton finished tied for 42nd place in the PIAA Class AA Golf Championships held Monday at Heritage Hills Golf Resort.
Clayton shot a round of 16-over par 87. Clayton played the front nine in 5-over 41, but the back in 11-over 46. He had two birdies, one on the 160-yard par-3 No. 8 hold and another on the par-4 No. 13. he was one of only three golfers in the field to birdie No. 8.
Isaiah Swan of North East won the championship, shooting 2-under 69 and then defeating Matthew Tressler of Scranton Prep in a playoff. Joey Toth of South Park was the top finisher from the WPIAL. He shot 74 to tie for third place.
The Class AAA championships will be held today.