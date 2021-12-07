When the Jefferson-Morgan School Board hired Shane Ziats as the football team’s new head coach Monday night, they were assured of two things.
First, they got a coach who was experienced at the high school and college level.
And unlike his predecessor, Brent Baker, Ziats would indeed punt the football when the situation called for it.
“I heard we didn’t punt all year,” said Ziats. “We have to turn the attitude around. We have to turn participation around and try to get people involved. We’ll do our best.”
Ziats is a 1999 graduate of Beth-Center High School and 2003 graduate of California University. He is currently a history teacher at University High School in Morgantown, W.Va.
“It’s a local job and I’m a local guy,” said Ziats. “I live in Masontown. I want to try to turn things around at Jefferson.”
He will have his hands full. Jefferson-Morgan went 1-6 in the Class A Tri-County South Conference and 1-9 overall. The Rockets allowed 60 or more points in a game twice and 50 or more two times.
The Rockets got into game situations where they would have the quarterback take a knee rather than run a play.
“I remember watching the Wash High game (a 60-0 loss) and saw that,” Ziats said. “We’re going to try to win the kids over, we’re going to try to win the parents over and try to get that faith and belief back in the community.”
He spent last season on Aaron Giorgi’s staff at Waynesburg as offensive coordinator. Giorgi was Jefferson-Morgan’s head coach two seasons ago and followed him to Waynesburg when Giorgi was hired after Chad Coss’ unexpected death.
Ziats spent time at University High School as the team’s offensive coordinator. Before that, he was offensive coordinator at Albert Gallatin. His college stops included Mansfield University and Charleston (W.Va.). His longest stay was at University High, six years.
“When I got the call, I was excited,” Ziats said. “Excited to be a head coach. If I’m excited as they are and they are as excited as I am, then we’re going to do some good things”